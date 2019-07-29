PMB Orders Manhunt For Perpetrators Of Maiduguri Attack

President Muhammadu Buhari has strongly condemned the dastardly attack on a funeral procession in Maiduguri, Borno State, causing the deaths of tens of mourners.

The President according to a statement by his media aide ,Garba Shehu has received assurances from the armed forces that the terrorists who committed these killings “will pay a big price for their action”.

“The Federal Government is firmly and resolutely committed to taking all necessary measures to safeguard the nation’s security. This administration is determined to end the menace of terrorism,” said the President.

Already, a major exercise has begun to hunt down the attackers with air patrols by the nation’s Air Force and ground operations by the army.

The President assured the residents of Maiduguri and the citizens settled in IDP camps that they will receive increased protection from further attacks by the assailants.