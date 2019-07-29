PPP Advocates Restructuring Of Nigeria

The leadership of the Progressive People’s Party (PPP) has advocated restructuring as panacea that will help eliminate the concentration of economic and internal security powers at the centre.

The national chairman , People’s Progressive Party, Dr. Damian Uzoma Ogbonna in a communique issued to the media during the party’s national convention yesterday in Abuja, expressed displeasure over the current administration of President Muhammadu Buhari which is characterised by high level of impunity, anarchy, insecurity, trials and persecution of the masses, nepotism and tribalism, unending poverty, joblessness and hunger. He added that as a nation “we had never not completely had it so bad, every passing day goes with one bad news or the other, our democracy is now at the risk of being truncated.”

Ogbonna said the convention was to reaffirm the core party values and programmes geared towards addressing the problems plaguing the nation today and to ratify its national executive council who are resolute to challenge these oppressors and to stand firm in the struggle to recover Nigeria “which they have forcibly stolen from us by an elaborate deception to divide and conquer.”

He however said that the current insecurity challenges in the country is a call for concern, “its no longer time for our leaders to fiddle and diddle, Nigeria is burning and the spirit of the nation is dying and that PPP is willing to work with the President and his party to begin the most urgent task of reconstructing and repositioning Nigeria in the pathway of peace and socioeconomic development.”

He therefore called on Nigerians to join hands in rebuilding the new Nigeria of our dream where justice and peace will prevail, where the voice of the common man will be heard and economic development will be visible and not politicised to guarantee a wealthy and secured nation.