FOOTBALL
Real Madrid Call Off Bale China Move
Gareth Bale’s proposed transfer to Chinese Super League side Jiangsu Suning has been called off by Real Madrid after the Wales international’s family opted against making the move, according to ESPN FC sources.
News the deal had collapsed was first reported by the BBC, and sources have told ESPN FC another reason for the breakdown was that Jiangsu would only agree to a free transfer, while Madrid were looking for a fee for Bale.
Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane had said recently that he was hopeful Bale, 30, would leave Madrid this summer.
The 13-time European champions are keen to sign Paul Pogba, with Manchester United seeking upwards of £150 million for the France international, and getting Bale’s wages off the books would have been one way to raise funds.
However, despite a reported offer of £1 million per week for Bale from Jiangsu, the deal will not be going through before the Chinese transfer window closes Wednesday.
Speaking after Madrid’s 3-1 International Champions Cup defeat to Bayern Munich in Houston on July 21, Zidane said he hoped Bale “leaves soon.”
Bale’s agent, Jonathan Barnett, told ESPN FC he felt the comments were a “disgrace,” and Zidane later claimed his harsh words were down to his “suspect” Spanish.
