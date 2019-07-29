School Feeding Increases Enrollment By 38% In Jigawa

National Home Grown School Feeding Programme initiated by president Muhammad Buhari administration has increased school enrollment by 38 per cent in Jigawa State.

The Jigawa State coordinator of the Federal Government Social Security Programme, Malam Bala Usman Chamo revealed this while briefing newsmen on the progress made by the programme so far in the state.

He said, when the programme started late 2017, the statistic of the primary 1-3 was 453,000 while primary 4-6 were 300,000 but due to the feeding programme the enrollment has presently increased to over 600,000 for primary 1-3 and over 400,000 for primary 4-6.

Malam Bala revealed that in the last two years over N5.1 billion was received from federal government and used to fed over 441,057 pupils across the 27 local government areas in the state.

According to the coordinator, besides the increase of school enrolment the programme has created jobs as over 8, 000 cooks were employed to cook the food as stated in the approved menu.

He however revealed that, the state government is paying over N65 million monthly in addition to that of federal government to feed primary 4-6 and within the two years it contributed over N878 million to the programme.

Malam Bala also expressed satisfaction on how the programme enhanced the rural economy and reduced poverty among many people which are all part of the philosophy behind the initiation of the programme.