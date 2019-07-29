Set Precedence By Nominating FCT Natives For Minister, Lawmaker Urges PMB

The House of Representatives member, representing AMAC / Bwari Federal Constituency in the National Assembly, Hon. Micah Jiba has called on President Muhammad Buhari to set an example for other administrations to follow by nominating an indigene of Abuja for ministerial position.

Jiba who made this call in Abuja in a press briefing, challenged President Buhari that if no government of Nigeria has ever nominated an indigene of Abuja for Minister since the inception of Nigeria democratic government, he should be the first to do so.

According to the lawmaker, he could not believe that the name of an indigene of FCT was not part of the ministerial nomination list sent to the Senate that however, the natives should not lose hope, because President Buhari will correct the mistake and forward the name of an indigene to the Senate.

“He should prove to the world that he is different, that if for the 16 years of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) administration without an indigene of Abuja nominated for Minister, he is the President for all Nigerians and will carry everyone along by nominated somebody from the FCT for Minister.

“President Buhari is a listening President and I believe he will listen to the clamour of our people by giving us a Ministerial slot. FCT Natives should remain calm and wait for that time to come and it will come soon by the grace of God. There is no way one indigene cannot be nominated for Minister in the FCT, in fact the FCT is overdue for it,” he said.

Jiba who promised to bring the dividend of democracy to the doorstep of people in his constituency, commended the Speaker of the Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila for counting him worthy to be given the responsibility of a committee.

“With this commitment given to me as the deputy chairman House Committee on Area Councils and Ancillary Matters, by the Speaker, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, it is a commitment that I cannot afford to disappoint my people.

“The Speaker is a very versatile and intelligent leader that is ready to make the 9th House of Representatives different from previous ones. He is a leader that is after results from any committee he gives to anybody, so we that have been given opportunity to lead committees are ready to give him the needed results.

“I really appreciate the Speaker a lot for counting us worthy to lead a committee. The single act from the Speaker of the House has proven that he is ready to carry everybody along, in order for Nigerians to benefit.

“We will ensure that we come out with some motions that will be favourable for the people of FCT and the oversight functions that have been given to us to perform in the FCT, we will do it very well and ensure that there are positive results. My people should expect the dividends of democracy from me to their doorstep by the grace of God,” he said