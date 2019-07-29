Stay Away From APC, Group Warns Akwa Ibom Senator

The Akwa Ibom All Progressives Congress (APC) Grassroots Movement in support of President Muhammadu Buhar ,has urged Senator Bassey Akpan of the Peoples Democratic Party to steer clear the development programmes of the governing All Progressives Congress.

Akpan who represents Akwa Ibom North-East Senatorial district on the platform of the PDP has been seen lately championing some of the development policies of our great party, the APC, for personal ulterior motives, the group claimed.

In a statement issued on Sunday in Abuja, Comrade Mike George, National Coordinator, APC Success Movement, said the attempt by Senator Akpan to disrupt the confirmation of Senator Godswill Akpabio as a member of Buhari’s cabinet.

The statement issued by the nation Cordinator Comrade Mike George, followed purported media reports that Mr Bassey Akpan attempted to speak in support of Mr President nomination of Akpabio through a failed ‘Point of Order even after the Minority Leader of the Senate, Senator Eyinaya Abaribe had spoken copiously in support of Akpabio’s ministerial nomination.

“It is pertinent to note that the purported supporter of Senator Akpan of Mr President’s programmes, is nothing but a face-saving attempt to curry favours by a Senator who has penchant in fighting against President Buhari and the nomination of his people into federal appointments.

“Sometime in 2017 when Mr President appointed an indigene of Akwa Ibom North-East as a Resident Electoral Commissioner, Akpan having been so close to former Senate President Bukola Saraki, used his position to block the confirmation, thereby denying Akwa Ibom people that position for over two years. However, Akpan’s game-plan that he could replay the similar scenario under Lawan leadership met a brick wall. “As usual, Akpan raised an infamous Point of Order which suffered a serious set back, as Akpan was ruled out of order. One wonders why such a blunder. “The recent change in attitude by Senator Albert Bassey Akpan by creating an impression that he is committed to the next level agenda of our great party (the APC), is vey laughable.