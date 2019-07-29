Third Party Behind Obaseki, Oshiomhole Rift – APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC), Edo State at the weekend dismissed claims that the state governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki is at loggerheads with his predecessor and National Chairman of the party, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole over control of the state and leadership tussle in Edo State House of Assembly.

The Edo State APC Chairman, Barrister Anselm Ojezua who revealed this in an interactive session with newsmen in Lagos, blamed the crisis on the deceptive nature of players in the state’s political space.

He pointed out that the state had been in the news for the wrong reasons because certain individuals who had hijacked the resources of the state in one way or the other resorted to blackmail and misrepresentation of facts to strain the relationship between the governor and his predecessor.

Ojezua said the challenges before the party in Edo State goes beyond the leadership tussle in the state’s House of Assembly, saying, “it is just that third party is trying to create problem between our national chairman, Comrade Oshiomhole and governor Obaseki. The developments in recent times have whittled down the tension created by the crisis.’’

Ojezua explained that, “the national chairman of the party has discovered the ulterior motives of the political jobbers going to him in Abuja to spread all sorts of falsehood that the governor had dumped the blueprint drafted to make Edo State attractive for investments to boost economic prosperity of the state in order to rubbish Oshiomhole’s regime, or that the governor is against his people or that the party was bound to lose the next election if the governor is allowed to continue in that direction. Our national chairman now knows better and we are talking and back to where we ought to have started.’’

He explained that the party decided to throw its weight behind the governor because of his resolve to take the state to next level of development.

Harping on the state Assembly crisis, Ojezua said nobody is preventing the remaining twelve members from being inaugurated, assuring the people of the state that no invasion will take place in the state as Edo is not a colony of the National Assembly but a sovereign part of Nigeria.

He said, “The people of Edo should continue to live in peace and not to be worried by the so-called threat of an invasion. There will be no invasion against the people of Edo. The state remains a sovereign part of Nigeria. We are what we call federating partners.”