2019 Ojude – Oba Festival: Glo Sets To Empower 10 Families With Tricycles In Ogun

As part part of activities marking the year 2019 edition of Ijebus’ annual Ojude – Oba festival, Globalcom, one of the major telecommunication carriers in the country has vowed to empower 10 lucky subscribers with tricycle each at this year.

The telecom giant has also vowed to uplift the standard of livings of 10 families of its subscribers within Ijebuland by doling out 10 Plasma television sets in addition to hefty cash prizes reserved for most colourful and creative groups out of the over 50 age groups (Regberegbe) billed to participate at this year festival slated for August 13.

Glo’s Regional Manager in charge of Lagos and Ogun state, Mr. Olufolahan Faseyitan gave the assurance while speaking at the world press conference held at the palace of Awujale and Paramount ruler of Ijebuland, in Ijebu – Ode area of Ogun state.

Earlier in his address, chairman of the organising committee, Otunba Wahab Osinusi said the annual Ojude – Oba festival, majorly sponsored by Glo Telecoms as its socio responsibility innovation to the society, is one of the Ijebus’ social-cultural and classic example and manifestation of religious tolerance in Ijebuland usually celebrated on the 3rd day of the Muslim’s Eid – el – Kabir by all sons and daughters of Ijebuland.

Osinusi also explained that the over two centuries old festival which hitherto, featured former Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki as its chairman, will this year, have a consumate business magnate, foremost industrialist and philanthropist, Sir Kessington Adebutu as its Special Guest of Honour.

But speaking in his address at this year’s edition of the festival, tagged: “The Uniqueness of the Ijebu nation”, Faseyitan explained that Glo telecoms has decided to dole out the 10 “keke Marwa” as part of the company’s resolve to contribute to the economic empowerment of beneficiaries’ families in Ijebuland, stressing that “empowerment is Globacom’s essence”.

The Glo’s Regional Manager however, appealed to the Awujale and Paramount ruler of Ijebuland, Oba (Dr.) Sikiru Adetona to use the opportunity of the year 2019 edition of the festival to raise the status of the Ijebu nation.

“We note that Alaiyeluwa has been using his clout to bring high net worth personalities to grace the festival as Special Guest, thereby raising the profile of the festival and status of Ijebuland. We know that thus year will not be different too”.

“Our supports of major festivals in the country is to preserve of our culture heritage. We will continue to fulfill our brand promise of providing affordable telecoms solutions to Nigeria in line with our avowed commitment to drive Nigerian’s digitalization process”.