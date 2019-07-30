NEWS
Abducted Expatriate Worker Regains Freedom In A/Ibom
An expatriate engineer working for Al Majdal Construction Company in Akwa Ibom State who was kidnapped last week has been freed and his abductors arrested by the police in neighbouring Rivers State.
The engineer, whose nationality is yet to be ascertained, was abducted while two soldiers were killed by gunmen at a road construction site in Ikot Ibritam, Inen Ekeffe-Ikot Akpan-Afaha Ukanafun local government area of the state.
LEADERSHIP gathered that the incident occurred when the engineer was on a routine inspection at the road construction project site awarded by the Akwa Ibom State government.
An eyewitness told our correspondent that after the expatriate had spent 18 days in the kidnappers’ den, he was released last Friday night at the same spot where he was abducted.
“About 8pm last Friday, the hoodlums brought him (the expatriate) from the creeks in a speedboat.
They blindfolded him and dropped him at the same spot he was kidnapped. He then called their project office in the community before he was picked up by heavily armed soldiers for treatment,” the eyewitness said.
The clan head of Inen, the boundary community between Oruk Anam and Ukanafun where the incident occurred, His Royal Highness Obong Johnson Obosi, confirmed that the abducted expatriate had been released by the abductors.
He said, “Yes, the chairman of Oruk Anam local government, Prince Ubong Idiong, called me this morning, informing me that the abducted expatriate had been released by the abductors.”
Obosi said although the expatriate had been released, the council of chiefs would not rescind its decision to use traditional means of invoking native injunction against the perpetrators of the crime, “so that the government can continue the development projects in our community with confidence.”
“Despite that the abductors have freed the expatriate; we will still meet tomorrow to explore traditional means by invoking native injunctions against the gunmen and their collaborators so that the government will continue in the development projects in our community,” he added.
The monarch disclosed that four persons have been arrested in Port Harcourt, including the son of a village head, in connection with the kidnapping of the expatriate.
MOST READ
Dialogue Only Solution To Nigeria’s Security Challenges – Abdulsalami
Senate Confirms Ministerial Nominees Today
Unified Exchange Rate May Trigger Inflation – CBN
Abducted Expatriate Worker Regains Freedom In A/Ibom
Danze Promises To Complete On-going Projects
APC Not Silent On FCT Ministerial Slot – Chairman
Entrepreneur Urges Women To Participate In Politics, Economy
MOST POPULAR
- CRIME21 hours ago
Gunmen Kill Kebbi Bizman, Abduct Daughter-in-law
- BUSINESS24 hours ago
Oando Waxes Stronger, Posts N315.4bn Revenue
- CRIME21 hours ago
Soldier Detained For Stabbing Driver To Death In Edo
- BUSINESS24 hours ago
Access Bank Issues Tier II N30bn Local Bond
- NEWS23 hours ago
Ministerial Nomination: Petition Against Jeddy-Agba On Corruption Callous, Baseless – C’River Youths
- SPORTS23 hours ago
Cycling: Team Nigeria Wins Inaugural Africa Track Cup
- COLUMNS24 hours ago
Emefiele And The Bold Step Against Milk Importation
- BUSINESS24 hours ago
Total Assets Of Insurance Companies Hit N1.08trn