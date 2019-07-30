Accident Claims 15 Along Akwanga-Keffi Road

No fewer than 15 persons were killed in Gudi, near Akwanga, in Nasarawa State following a road accident yesterday morning.

The accident which occurred at about 8am, involved a Carina station wagon conveying 10 passengers including the driver and a Hilux pick up van that had a head on collusion leaving all the occupants of the two vehicles dead.

An eyewitness told our correspondent that the two vehicles colluded while trying to dodge pot holes eight kilometres to the local government headquarters.

According to sources at the scene of the incident, John Muhammed, the station wagon was heading towards Akwanga local government headquarters while the Hilux pick up was from Lafia heading to Abuja when the incident happened.

Officers of Akwanga Unit of Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) were seen at the scene of the incident evacuating the victims and corpses to the Akwanaga General Hospital.

The public relations officer of Akwanga Unit Command of FRSC, Yohanna Ndem confirmed the incident, saying it was caused by dangerous driving.