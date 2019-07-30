Axxela Partners Lagos On Tree Planting

Axxela Limited has expressed his preparedness to partner the Lagos State Government on tree planting campaign aimed at promoting green environment.

The firm who recently received the ‘Most Supportive Private Sector Organization’ award by the Lagos State Parks and Gardens Agency (LASPARK) during the launch of its 2019 tree planting initiative said tree planting would help to curtail adverse effects of climate change.

Speaking at the tree planting and award presentation ceremony, wife of Lagos State governor Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu said the initiative is to ensure that every house in Lagos possesses at least one tree which would go a long way to intensify our greening project.

She said, ‘’Tree planting is one of the strategies to combat the effect of climate change and global warming, which pose the most devastating threat to human survival, and the green economy will provide another platform for our ambitious city to promote its green credentials, improve citizens’ health and sustain the environment.”

The theme of this year’s tree planting initiative is ‘Clean and Green is our Perfect Dream’. The Lagos State Government hopes to plant 10 million trees by 2020 as it aims to check the effects of climate change and global warming.

Axxela’s Environment, Health, Safety and Quality Manager, Uche Okpala, who received the award on behalf of the company said: “With our pledge to donate 6,000 seedlings this year, Axxela is firmly committed to its collaboration with LASPARK on this laudable eco-enabling initiative.

‘’ Over the years, LASPARK has taken enormous strides to fulfill its mandate of making Lagos State greener and healthier through the creation and maintenance of functional parks and gardens, as well as the planting and maintenance of trees.

“By planting over seven million trees within the decade across the state, we are collectively ensuring a cleaner, greener, healthier and safer environment for present and future generations.”