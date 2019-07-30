NEWS
Bala Calls For More Sensitisation Of Pilgrims
Head of civic orientation NAHCON, Umar Bala has called for more sensitization and education of pilgrims in order to prevent them from falling victims of fraudsters and other criminal acts.
Bala ,who made this call during an interaction with newsmen in Madinah commended some states who he noted were doing quite well in the orientation of pilgrims urged those lagging behind to emulate them, adding that by so doing, issues of fraud and others won’t come up.
He reiterated that one of the main objectives of NAHCON is to ensure that each pilgrim achieves hajj mabrur, hence why the commission is always encouraging sensitization of pilgrims.
“On our own part, we reach out to ulamma teams and their pilgrims to re- orientate them on how to achieve hajj marbur”, Bala said.
He suggested that one way the government can help in the area of sensitisation is to include it in the curriculum of Islamic schools ,adding that such step would enhance performance of the annual religious ritual once ‘you know the do’s and don’ts of hajj’.
