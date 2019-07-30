Court Remands Security Guard For Allegedly Sodomising 7-year-old Boy

A Chief Magistrates’ Court sitting in Zaria, Kaduna State, on Tuesday ordered that a security guard, Hamisu Abdullahi, who allegedly sodomised a seven-year-old primary school boy, be remanded in prison, pending legal advice.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Halima Sani-Aminu, who did not take the plea of Abdullahi, ordered that that case file should be sent back to the Kaduna State Ministry of Justice for advice.

Sain-Aminu adjourned the case until Aug. 28 for mention.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Mr Rimbut Napon, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on July 20, at the Basic International School, Sabon Layi, Tudun Wada, Zaria.

Napon said Malam Bashir Umar, who is the guardian of the victim, reported the case at the Police Divisional Headquarters, Tudun Wada.

He said the police took the victim to the hospital and the medical report revealed that he was actually sodomised.

The prosecution said the offence contravened the provisions of Section 259 Penal Code.