Customs Intercepts 1.44m Litres Of Smuggled Petrol In 18 Months

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has intercepted 1.44 million litres of petrol also known as premium motor spirit (PMS) from smugglers who attempted taking the product out of the country to neigbouring Republic of Benin, LEADERSHIP investigation has shown.

The 1.44 million litres were intercepted by customs units and commands -FOU Zone A, Ogun and Seme command of the service in the last one and a half years.

In a data obtained by LEADERSHIP, the 1.44 million litres of petroleum products intercepted has a street value of N192.5 million at an ex-depot price of N133.28k per litre.

LEADERSHIP recalls that the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Nigeria Customs Service and the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) had inaugurated a joint committee to tackle petroleum products smuggling.

At the meeting, the NNPC said that smuggling of petroleum products across the nation’s borders was causing serious loss to the country’s revenue generation drive and had been subverting government’s efforts to ensure an adequate supply of petroleum products in all parts of the country.

It was gathered that the negative economic impact of smuggling was undermining Nigeria’s economic growth as a huge amount of money is being spent in terms of under-recovery and the huge loss is draining the treasury.

Stakeholders have also argued that there was an upsurge in incidents of petroleum products smuggling across Nigeria’s borders in recent months, which was incentivised by the high rate of arbitrage, especially considering the high price of petrol in Nigeria’s neighbouring countries.

However, in other to curb smuggling of petroleum products across the borders in the South West, the Customs Service has renewed efforts to stop cross border petroleum smuggling.

For instance, in 2018, the Ogun State command of the Customs Service intercepted 3,756 kegs of PMS set to be smuggled into Benin Republic from Nigeria.

The command also seized nine drums, and 42,800 litres of Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) also known as Diesel in the same year under review. But, from January to June, 2019, the Ogun command seized 1,181 jerry cans of PMS from suspected smugglers.

Also, another command of the service, the Seme command of the service, intercepted 2,210 kegs of PMS in 2018 while 11,750 were so far seized in the first half of 2019. The command which seized in total 67,000 litres of PMS in a tear and a half said it won’t relent on stopping smuggling of petroleum products.

The anti-smuggling arm of the service also in September 2018, intercepted 50,000 unit of 25 litres kegs of petroleum products on the verge of being smuggled out of the country to Benin Republic.

The petroleum product sandwiched in about 12 wooden speed boats was set to be smuggled from Ijofin creek under Ipokia local government of Ogun State.

Speaking with LEADERSHIP, the Customs area controller of FOU Zone A, Compt. Mohammed Aliyu, explained that the exportation of petroleum products through the creeks is an illegal trade and the service would continue to deal with it. He said: “This is a big seizure and it needed to be showcased because of the size and the volume involved.”

Also speaking with LEADERSHIP on smuggling of petroleum products, the Customs Area Controller of Ogun Comand, Compt. Michael Agbara confirmed that smuggling of petroleum products have been on for ages but that the command has suppressed it.

According to him, petrol stations close to the border are fueling smuggling of the products. He said, “There is never a time an item can be exclusively immune from being smuggled. Petroleum is being smuggled.

“If you look at the terrain, there are some filling stations located almost at the border crossing point and with that, it will be like a miracle to stop such but as a customs officer if a tanker of fuel is coming on the road, I have no power to stop it but my mandate is not to allow it to be smuggled out of Nigeria.’’

Compt. Agbara who further disclosed that fighting smuggling in Ogun State was difficult because of the terrain saying many creeks and smuggling routes abound in Ogun.