DIGITEST: 400 Students Engaged On ICT Tools To Enhance e-Governance 

As part of its efforts to promote ICT interest and education amongst youths in Nigeria, non-governmental organisation, Digital Peers International has engaged 400 students on the use of ICT tools in reviewing and tackling issues bothering on e-Governance in the country at this year’s DIGITEST camp.

The 18th edition of the annual DIGITEST camp, a 12-day programme with the theme, “e-Governance: Accountability, Creativity and Transparency (ACT)” held at the Lead-Forte Gate College, in Lagos will expose the participants to the importance and deployment of new technologies/tools in driving innovation, providing citizens with open access to governance and also expose them to four key areas of open government including transparency, accountability, citizen participation and the use of technology.

The national coordinator, DIGITEST, Mrs. Ibukun Odusote, addressing the participants who had come from different schools and states in the country, stated that DIGITEST 2019 is hinged upon nation building as youths need to deploy various ICT tools and proffer practicable solutions to electronic governance.

She said that lack of openness, transparency and accountability in governance is a major barrier to development and as such an improved stakeholder involvement and need for technologies cannot be overemphasized.

“If we all embrace open government principles in a tailored stakeholder engagement, both government and citizens, then the blockades will be dealt with and reform will take place that will lead ultimately to effective policy, effective budget and effective implementation, as such the need for technologies in achieving this stride cannot be over-emphasized,’’ Odusote said.

The keynote speaker, Head, Media and Public Affairs, Nigeria Governors’ Forum, Abdulrazaque Barkindo enjoined the youths to desist from using technology to wreak havoc on the nation’s identity, but deploy their skills to the betterment of society as it relates to environment, education, health, power and agriculture, amongst others.