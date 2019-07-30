NEWS
Edo Assembly: Senate Orders Obaseki To Issue Fresh Proclamation Letter
The Senate on Tuesday ordered Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki to issue a fresh proclamation letter on the 7th Edo House of Assembly.
The senate also ordered that the Clerk of the Edo House of Assembly should inform all 24 members elect via electronic/print media of the new inauguration date after receiving the proclamation letter from the governor.
Details later…
