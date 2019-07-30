NEWS
Educationist Urges Gov’t To View Education As Investment
The proprietor of Islamic Leadership Academy, Kuje-Abuja, Yahaya Musa Muhammad, has advised government, at all levels, to view education as an investment, and not as an expenditure.
Muhammad, who is also the chairman, FCT Secondary Education Board (SEB) gave this advice at the weekend during the school Speech and Prize Giving Day to mark the institution’s 4th graduation ceremony.
The school proprietor explained that the 4th graduation ceremony was unique, because it had to do with an innovative educational process which, according to him, was invented in the school, by combining the memorization of the Quran in tandem with the modem academic exercise.
He disclosed that the school has recorded 80 per cent success in the exclusive memorizer of the Quran, which formed part of the graduation ceremony.
“Education for all is a business of all and it will forever be a learning enterprise. In this part of the world, we have viewed education as expenditure, rather than looking at it as an investment.
The government should view education as an investment and not as expenditure. That is what posses challenge for anybody that will venture into educating the future leaders of this country.
Countries like Finland for example have seen education as an investment that is why they have standard educational system. However, with the introduction of the Secondary Education Board (SEB), just like the Universal Basic Education Board (UBEB), it will go a long way in given qualitative education to the secondary schools,” he said.
The school proprietor also advised the graduands to present themselves as ambassadors of the Almighty, for the knowledge that have been inculcate in them to prepare them for leadership position and be self reliant, saying that even when they are in the university, the knowledge will make them to own up to the responsibility they will be given.
Guest speaker of the event, Dr Jabir Sani Maihula, urged parents to teach their children to memorise the Quran, while they are studying their conventional education, because there are also some virtues for parents who encourage their children to study the Quran.
Maihula, who is also the head, department, Arabic and Islamic Studies in Sokoto State University Sokoto, also spoke on the virtues of memorising and reciting the Quran,
Also speaking, the chairman of Kuje area council, Hon. Abdullahi Sabo, told newsmen that education is one of his administration five agenda to liberalise the sector for both private and public institutions in the council, adding that there is a committee in place to checkmate the standard of schools in the council, while schools that are not up to standard in the council would be closed.
LEADERSHIP gathered that the school graduated 17 exclusive Tahfiz, comprising about 300 students from the nursery, primary and junior secondary school, who moved from one class to the other, while 41 senior secondary graduands who successfully completed their secondary education.
MOST READ
Dialogue Only Solution To Nigeria’s Security Challenges – Abdulsalami
Senate Confirms Ministerial Nominees Today
Unified Exchange Rate May Trigger Inflation – CBN
Abducted Expatriate Worker Regains Freedom In A/Ibom
Danze Promises To Complete On-going Projects
APC Not Silent On FCT Ministerial Slot – Chairman
Entrepreneur Urges Women To Participate In Politics, Economy
MOST POPULAR
- CRIME21 hours ago
Gunmen Kill Kebbi Bizman, Abduct Daughter-in-law
- BUSINESS24 hours ago
Oando Waxes Stronger, Posts N315.4bn Revenue
- CRIME21 hours ago
Soldier Detained For Stabbing Driver To Death In Edo
- NEWS23 hours ago
Ministerial Nomination: Petition Against Jeddy-Agba On Corruption Callous, Baseless – C’River Youths
- BUSINESS24 hours ago
Access Bank Issues Tier II N30bn Local Bond
- SPORTS23 hours ago
Cycling: Team Nigeria Wins Inaugural Africa Track Cup
- COLUMNS24 hours ago
Emefiele And The Bold Step Against Milk Importation
- BUSINESS24 hours ago
Total Assets Of Insurance Companies Hit N1.08trn