Educationist Urges Gov’t To View Education As Investment

The proprietor of Islamic Leadership Academy, Kuje-Abuja, Yahaya Musa Muhammad, has advised government, at all levels, to view education as an investment, and not as an expenditure.

Muhammad, who is also the chairman, FCT Secondary Education Board (SEB) gave this advice at the weekend during the school Speech and Prize Giving Day to mark the institution’s 4th graduation ceremony.

The school proprietor explained that the 4th graduation ceremony was unique, because it had to do with an innovative educational process which, according to him, was invented in the school, by combining the memorization of the Quran in tandem with the modem academic exercise.

He disclosed that the school has recorded 80 per cent success in the exclusive memorizer of the Quran, which formed part of the graduation ceremony.

“Education for all is a business of all and it will forever be a learning enterprise. In this part of the world, we have viewed education as expenditure, rather than looking at it as an investment.

The government should view education as an investment and not as expenditure. That is what posses challenge for anybody that will venture into educating the future leaders of this country.

Countries like Finland for example have seen education as an investment that is why they have standard educational system. However, with the introduction of the Secondary Education Board (SEB), just like the Universal Basic Education Board (UBEB), it will go a long way in given qualitative education to the secondary schools,” he said.

The school proprietor also advised the graduands to present themselves as ambassadors of the Almighty, for the knowledge that have been inculcate in them to prepare them for leadership position and be self reliant, saying that even when they are in the university, the knowledge will make them to own up to the responsibility they will be given.

Guest speaker of the event, Dr Jabir Sani Maihula, urged parents to teach their children to memorise the Quran, while they are studying their conventional education, because there are also some virtues for parents who encourage their children to study the Quran.

Maihula, who is also the head, department, Arabic and Islamic Studies in Sokoto State University Sokoto, also spoke on the virtues of memorising and reciting the Quran,

Also speaking, the chairman of Kuje area council, Hon. Abdullahi Sabo, told newsmen that education is one of his administration five agenda to liberalise the sector for both private and public institutions in the council, adding that there is a committee in place to checkmate the standard of schools in the council, while schools that are not up to standard in the council would be closed.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the school graduated 17 exclusive Tahfiz, comprising about 300 students from the nursery, primary and junior secondary school, who moved from one class to the other, while 41 senior secondary graduands who successfully completed their secondary education.