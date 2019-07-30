FCMB Rewards 644 Customers In Promo

Another set of 644 customers of First City Monument Bank (FCMB) have emerged winners in the ongoing bumper reward scheme of the Bank tagged, ‘FCMB Millionaire Promo Season Six’.

The exercise, the second since the season six of the promo began in March this year, was held at the regional and zonal levels of the Bank across Nigeria on July 24, 2019. It was witnessed by officials of Consumer Protection Council (CPC), National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC), community leaders, customers of FCMB and other dignitaries from all walks of life.

The latest lucky customers to win N1 million each at the regional draws are Chimelue Nwamarabi (Lagos); Sadi Abdullahi (Abuja & North); Amusanya Oluseyi (South-west) and David Tariah Mary (South-east & South-south).

In addition, 640 other customers of the Bank smiled home with various exciting gift items, ranging from LED televisions sets, power generating sets, decoders, tablets, smart phones and other consolation prizes at the electronic selection exercise that took place in Lagos, Kaduna, Ado-Ekiti (Ekiti State) and Enugu.

The ‘FCMB Millionaire Promo Season 6’, which is still on till November 2019, has been designed to provide extra empowerment and create value for customers of the Bank, while encouraging financial inclusion and savings culture.

The promo is targeted at all segments of the society, especially existing and potential savings account customers of the Bank. This, however, excludes salary and domiciliary account holders.

The new set of winners were unanimous in their commendation of FCMB for sustaining its promise to reward and empower customers through the promo. Dignitaries at the event also praised the Bank for its unblemished history, transparency and professionalism brought to bear in organising the rewards scheme.

Thousands of customers of the Bank have won cash between N1 million and N5 million each as well as fantastic prizes, such as brand new Sports Utility Vehicles, televisions sets, fridges, generating sets, decoders, video players, tablets, smart phones and other consolation prizes since the FCMB promo was first launched in 2013.

Speaking on the promo, executive director of Retail Banking of the Bank, Mr. Olu Akanmu, appreciated customers for their unalloyed loyalty and patronage.

He said, “As a friendly Bank, we are delighted to produce another set of millionaires and winners of other prizes in the second draws of the promo. We will continue to reward and enhance the experience of our customers through this promo and other offerings, aimed at further empowering and adding value to them in line with our core values.

“We are also committed to distinguish our offerings in the retail banking space by delivering exceptional products and services that would ultimately ensure the growth and achievement of the personal and business aspirations of our customers.

win in the millionaire promo is to keep on saving with FCMB.”