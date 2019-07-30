NEWS
Flood Sacks Over 1,000 Residents In Ilorin
Flood, which accompanied rainfall that lasted over three hours, had rendered over 1,000 residents of Odota area in llorin, the Kwara State capital, homeless.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Correspondent reports that the rainfall started at about 11.p.m on Monday and lasted until 1a.m on Tuesday.
However, when NAN visited the affected areas on Tuesday, some of the victims, including traders were salvaging their damaged belongings from the flood.
Several of them including children and aged have moved to houses of neighbours who were not seriously affected.
Some of the items damaged by the flood included clothing, furniture, household utensils, electronics and other assorted materials.
The Chairman of the Landlords Association in the affected areas, Alhaji Yahaya Olowo-Beki, who spoke with NAN attributed the flood to lack of drainage after the completion of the Geri Alimi under pass.
He said: “the flooding has become constant occurrence being experienced in the area since the completion of the under pass.”
Olowo-Beki appealed to the Kwara State government to provide drainage at the sides of the under pass to curb the constant flooding in the area.
Alhaji Al-Amin Amasa, the permanent Secretary in the state Ministry of Environment, while reacting to the incident, attributed the flooding to lack of proper layout in the affected areas.
He said the flooding was not as a result of the construction of the under pass, but as a result of the failure of the affected residents to create water ways when building their houses.
MOST READ
Flood Sacks Over 1,000 Residents In Ilorin
Instagram Influencer Found Dead In Suitcase
Police To Prosecute Banned IMN Protesters, Using Terrorism Act – IGP
11 Dead, Nearly 6,000 Hospitalised As Heatwave Continues To Scorch Japan
NAPTIP, WAN Rescue 130 Trafficked Victims In Sokoto
FCT Residents Petition Senate Over Sideline In Ministerial Appointment
APC Chieftain Salute Caliber Of PMB’s Ministerial Nominees
MOST POPULAR
- COVER STORIES13 hours ago
Presidential Tribunal: INEC Closes Case, Fails To Call Witnesses
- COVER STORIES12 hours ago
Dialogue Only Solution To Nigeria’s Security Challenges – Abdulsalami
- NEWS13 hours ago
Accident Claims 15 Along Akwanga-Keffi Road
- HEALTH23 hours ago
20 Million Nigerians Live With Hepatitis B – Experts
- COVER STORIES13 hours ago
Let’s Meet In Court, Kogi Gov Tells Deputy
- NEWS22 hours ago
Ogun Police Arrest 41 Suspects Over Lagos-Ibadan Expressway Kidnap
- FEATURES11 hours ago
Discordant Tunes Trail Call For Herdsmen’s Return To The North
- FEATURES11 hours ago
Presidential Retreat: As PMB Sets The Pace For Next Level