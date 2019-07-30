NEWS
Former Tehran Mayor Sentenced To Death For Killing Wife
Former Tehran Mayor, Mohammad Najafi, has been sentenced to death for killing his wife, spokesman of Iran’s Judiciary, Gholam Hossein Esmaili, said on Tuesday.
The sentence can be appealed in Iran’s supreme court, IRNA news agency quoted Esmaili as saying.
Mitra Ostad, the second wife of Najafi, was shot dead on March 28 at her home in the northern district of the Iranian capital
Najafi confessed to the murder, blaming it on family dispute.
Najafi, an Iranian reformist politician, has been the mayor of Tehran for eight months until April 2018.
Before his detention on May 28, he also served as an advisor in the cabinet of the Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.
MOST READ
Expert Advocates Early Treatment Of Peptic Ulcer
Court Remands Security Guard For Allegedly Sodomising 7-year-old Boy
Military Plane Crash Claims 17 Lives
Kogi, Bayelsa: CTA Calls For Synergy Between INEC, Police, Political Parties To Ensure Credible Polls
Gov Okowa Tasks NLC On Solutions To Nation’s Challenges
U.S. Asks Germany To Take Part In Gulf Maritime Security Mission
NMA Suspends Strike In C/River
MOST POPULAR
- NEWS23 hours ago
Why Road Projects Drag — Fashola
- COVER STORIES10 hours ago
Presidential Tribunal: INEC Closes Case, Fails To Call Witnesses
- NEWS23 hours ago
INEC Trains Staff To Counter Fake News
- POLITICS23 hours ago
Senate Screens Fashola, Saraki, Mahmoud
- BUSINESS22 hours ago
Oil Gains On Prospect Of U.S. Interest Rate Cut
- COVER STORIES9 hours ago
Dialogue Only Solution To Nigeria’s Security Challenges – Abdulsalami
- NEWS10 hours ago
Accident Claims 15 Along Akwanga-Keffi Road
- HEALTH21 hours ago
20 Million Nigerians Live With Hepatitis B – Experts