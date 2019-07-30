Former Tehran Mayor Sentenced To Death For Killing Wife

Former Tehran Mayor, Mohammad Najafi, has been sentenced to death for killing his wife, spokesman of Iran’s Judiciary, Gholam Hossein Esmaili, said on Tuesday.

The sentence can be appealed in Iran’s supreme court, IRNA news agency quoted Esmaili as saying.

Mitra Ostad, the second wife of Najafi, was shot dead on March 28 at her home in the northern district of the Iranian capital

Najafi confessed to the murder, blaming it on family dispute.

Najafi, an Iranian reformist politician, has been the mayor of Tehran for eight months until April 2018.

Before his detention on May 28, he also served as an advisor in the cabinet of the Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.