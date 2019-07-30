Fowler Tasks Nigerians On Security

The chairman of Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Mr Babatunde Fowler, has urged Nigerians to continue to support and assist the military to protect the nation against internal and external aggression.

Fowler who stated this during the commissioning of the Nigerian Military School, Zaria’s Ogundeko Hall, which was newly renovated and furnished by the FIRS, also stressed the need for other corporate organisations to contribute to the development of security institutions.

This was as the former Head of State, General AbdulSalami Abubakar, who was special guest of honour at the event commended FIRS and called others to emulate the organisation.

Speaking further, at the 2018/2019 Annual Speeches and Prize-Giving Day of the Nigerian Military School (NMS), Zaria, FIRS boss said, the armed forces have contributed in no small measures to the security of Nigeria against external and internal aggressions.

Fowler said: “Some people might be wondering what is the relationship between the military and revenue institutions like ours, but the honest truth is that, we work for the same objective of developing our nation.

“Recently when I paid courtesy visit to the Chief of Army Staff, I told him that, we work for the same objective, we look for the finance, you go to the war front to ensure the security of our nation.

“People go into different professions and occupations for different reasons, but anyone that has chosen the military, has chosen to protect the country and lay down his or her life for the peace and security of the country.

“So, the contributions and sacrifices of members of the armed forces are enormous, hence our resolve to contribute our own quota to assist them in the discharge of their responsibilities. There is however need for other corporate organisations to do same, as government alone cannot do everything.”

Fowler, however, urged the graduating boys to be good ambassadors of the school, saying that, they may see their number as small in the larger society, but they should thrive to be like ’pinch of salt’ which determines the taste of a large pot of soup.

Earlier, commandant of the military school, Brig-General Mohammed Bunza, said the school has maintained its old tradition of discipline and urged graduating boys to be good ambassadors of their alma-mata.

Gen. Bunza who highlighted the challenges of the school and the efforts of the Chief of Army Staff and others to address them, expressed appreciation to the chairman of FIRS, Mr. Babatunde Fowler for remodelling and furnishing the Ogundeko Hall.