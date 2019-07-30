NEWS
Glo To Empower Participants In Ojude-Oba Festival
As part of activities marking the year 2019 edition of annual Ojude – Oba festival in Ogun State, Globalcom, one of the major telecommunication company in the country has vowed to empower 10 lucky participants that subscribe to its services with tricycle popularly called “keke Marwa” each at this year’s edition of Ojude – Oba annual festival.
The telecom giant has also vowed to uplift the standard of livings of 10 families of its subscribers within Ijebuland by doling out 10 Plasma television sets in addition to hefty cash prizes reserved for most colourful and creative groups out of the over 50 age groups (Regberegbe) billed to participate at this year festival slated for August 13.
Glo’s Regional Manager, Mr. Olufolahan Faseyitan gave the assurance while speaking at the world press conference held at the palace of Awujale and Paramount ruler of Ijebuland, in Ijebu – Ode area of Ogun state.
Earlier in his address, chairman of the organising committee, Otunba Wahab Osinusi said the annual Ojude – Oba festival, majorly sponsored by Glo Telecoms as its socio responsibility innovation to the society, is one of the Ijebus’ social-cultural and classic example and manifestation of religious tolerance in Ijebuland usually celebrated on the third day of the Muslim’s Eid – el – Kabir by all sons and daughters of Ijebuland.
Osinusi also explained that the over two centuries old festival which hitherto, featured former Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki as its chairman, will this year, have a consummate business magnate, foremost industrialist and philanthropist, Sir Kessington Adebutu as its Special Guest of Honour.
But speaking in his address at this year’s edition of the festival, tagged: “The Uniqueness of the Ijebu nation”, Faseyitan explained that Glo telecoms has decided to dole out the 10 “keke Marwa” as part of the company’s resolve to contribute to the economic empowerment of beneficiaries’ families in Ijebuland, stressing that “empowerment is Globacom’s essence”.
The Glo’s Regional Manager however, appealed to the town’s monarch, the Awujale and Paramount ruler of Ijebuland, Oba (Dr.) Sikiru Adetona to use the opportunity of the year 2019 edition of the festival to raise the status of the Ijebu nation.
