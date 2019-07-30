NEWS
Gombe Gov Commiserates With Fintiri Over Father’s Death
Gombe State governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has commiserated with the governor of Adamawa State, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri over the demise of his father, Alhaji Umaru Badami.
Yahaya led a delegation of top government functionaries and associates on a condolence visit to Yola, Adamawa State.
According to him, late Alhaji Umaru Badami lived a fulfilled life characterised by devotion and service to God and humanity.
In a statement by his senior special assistant on Media and Publicity, Ismail UBA Misili, Yahaya enjoined Fintiri and other members of the deceased’s family to keep alive the legacies of honour and service their father left behind.
“He extended the condolences of the government and people of Gombe State, and prayed Almighty Allah to grant the deceased Aljannah and the family he left behind, the fortitude to bear the loss.”
The governor was accompanied on the visit by the head of Civil Service, Alhaji Bappayo Yahaya, principal private secretary, Alhaji Usman Kamara, chief imam Government House, Ustaz Zakariyya Ajiya, Alhaji Mohammed Alhajiyel and other aides, the statement revealed.
