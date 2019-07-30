Connect with us
Advertise With Us

NEWS

Gov Lalong Appoints Macham As Director Of Press

Published

47 mins ago

on

Plateau State governor, Barr.  Simon Lalong has appointed Makut Simon Macham as Director of Press Affairs.

The appointment is contained in a statement signed by  Richard Tokma the acting secretary to the state government.

The statement said that  Macham Makut, a seasoned journalist holds a Doctorate Degree in Media Arts and who until this appointment was the manager news and current affairs at NTA News 24, Abuja.

It added that the appointment is with immediate effect.

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
Rev Up Your Libido...Enjoy Unforgettable, Pure, Long - lasting Fun!
Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: