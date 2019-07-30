Gov. Lalong Launches Revenue Drive To Boost IGR

Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State on Tuesday launched an accelerated revenue drive across the 17 local government areas of the state to improve Internally Generated Revenue (IGR).

Launching the programme at the Revenue House in Jos, Lalong stressed the need for the people of the state to pay their taxes promptly in order to enhance development.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the revenue drive was launched with 15 field operation vehicles.

According to the governor, the cost of governance coupled with the social and economic needs of the people of the state had called for the support and cooperation of all and sundry with revenue agencies.

“We are faced with enormous challenges that require adequate financial inflow, to be able to meet up with the development yearnings of the people of Plateau.

“Government will not take it lightly if, after all these interventions with 15 operational vehicles, there is still no result.

“It is important for all the staff of Plateau State Internal Revenue Service (PSIRS) and other agencies to note that it is a serious business for us all to build the Plateau of our dream,” he said.

Lalong said that his administration’s initial plan of generating N2.5 billion monthly and N50 billion per annum within four years had not materialised.

He recalled that when he assumed office in 2015, the state’s IGR was N6.9 billion per annum but rose to N12.7 billion in 2018, adding however, that it still fell below his expectation.

Speaking earlier, the Chairman, PSIRS, Mr Dashe Arlat, disclosed that the PSIRS was making frantic efforts at recovering the N19 billion tax liabilities on PAYE which accumulated between 2005 and 2018 from federal ministries, departments and agencies.

He said that the drive and commitment also led to the recovery of N2.6 billion on May 28.

Arlat commended the governor for his presence at the occasion, saying this was a clear demonstration of his commitment to the economic development of the state (NAN)