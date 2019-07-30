NEWS
HEDA Accuse Lagos, Zamfara Of Violating NFIU Rule On LG Funds
Human and Environmental Development Agenda, (HEDA) has accused Lagos and Zamfara States of gross violation of the new Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit, (NFIU) guidelines on disbursement of funds belonging to local councils.
HEDA in a petition to the NFIU signed by its Chairman, Mr Olanrewaju Suraju asked the anti-corruption unit to investigate the diversion of Local Government funds by the governments of the two states.
The Central Bank of Nigeria, (CBN) and the Nigeria Financial Intelligence Unit, (NFIU) had issued guidelines that all the 774 Local Government Councils of Nigeria must get their statutory allocations as released by the Federal Ministry of Finance without the state governments tampering with them.
Citing data from the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation (OAGF), HEDA said state governments continue their serial rape on LG funds.
In the petition, HEDA stated that, ‘’Between 2010 and 2018 for instance, OAGF said State Governments had unchecked access to N14,708,838,964,375— about N14.71 trillion worth of funds meant for local councils between 2010 and 2018.
“On the 9th July, 2019 that barely a month after the Nigeria Finance Intelligence Unit (NFIU) issued guidelines barring State Governments from touching funds meant for the third tier of government, it was reported that the Lagos State government deducted hundreds of millions from Local Governments’ allocation for June 2019.”
MOST READ
Jubilation In Kogi As Gov Bello Clears Salary Arrears
UNDP-NILDS Partner On Broad-Based Political Interventions
Police Bans Shiite Protests
DIGITEST: 400 Students Engaged On ICT Tools To Enhance e-Governance
Make Lagos Unsafe For Criminals, Sanwo-Olu Tells Police, Security Agencies
Birth Control Will Avert Greater Insurgency, Criminality, Says Varsity Don
Glo To Empower Participants In Ojude-Oba Festival
MOST POPULAR
-
COVER STORIES13 hours ago
Presidential Tribunal: INEC Closes Case, Fails To Call Witnesses
-
COVER STORIES12 hours ago
Dialogue Only Solution To Nigeria’s Security Challenges – Abdulsalami
-
NEWS13 hours ago
Accident Claims 15 Along Akwanga-Keffi Road
-
HEALTH24 hours ago
20 Million Nigerians Live With Hepatitis B – Experts
-
NEWS22 hours ago
Ogun Police Arrest 41 Suspects Over Lagos-Ibadan Expressway Kidnap
-
COVER STORIES14 hours ago
Let’s Meet In Court, Kogi Gov Tells Deputy
-
FEATURES12 hours ago
Presidential Retreat: As PMB Sets The Pace For Next Level
-
FEATURES12 hours ago
Discordant Tunes Trail Call For Herdsmen’s Return To The North