NEWS
Insecurity: NGO To Assist Police In Nasarawa
As a result of the high level of insecurity in Nasarawa State, a non-governmental organisation, Friends of Police (FOP), is set to assist the police to arrest the situation.
In a statement released and signed by the chairman, FOP, Ibrahim Babayo, the group said that it should be noted that officers and men of the Nigeria Police are citizens of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and have red blood in their veins just like every other person, adding that it is no longer news that the police are saddled with the responsibility to protect lives and properties, placing them on high risk and targets to men of the underworld.
He added that the police are necessary and provide an invaluable public service, adding that the country needs all of them. “We all depend upon them. Furthermore, a good, honest, professional, well-trained police officer is worth his, or her, weight in gold and is an invaluable asset to any community,” he noted.
