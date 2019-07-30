Kaduna Govt Reappoints More Aides

Following the appointment of commissioners and special advisers, the Kaduna State government has announced further appointments, including reappointments and a few promotions.

Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, in a statement disclosed that the reappointed aides include Senior Special Assistants and Special Assistants.

The statement reads: “Following the constitution of the Kaduna State Executive Council, Malam Nasir El-Rufai has approved the reappointments of more aides. This is to further strengthen the government’s capacity and effectiveness.

“A government statement announced the appointment of the following persons:

Bulus Banquo Audu​​-SSA-KADGIS, Engr. Musa Usman-SSA-Priority Projects, Muhammad Mubarak​-SSA-Programme Implementation, Mohammed Lawal Shehu​-Special Assistant, Political Matters, Darius Korau​​​-Special Assistant, Political Matters, Nay’marie Musa​​-Special Assistant, Political Matters, Aisha Hassan Dodo​​-Special Assistant, Economic Matters and Umar Yahaya​​-Special Assistant, Programme Implementation.” the statement said.