Others
Kaduna Govt Reappoints More Aides
Following the appointment of commissioners and special advisers, the Kaduna State government has announced further appointments, including reappointments and a few promotions.
Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, in a statement disclosed that the reappointed aides include Senior Special Assistants and Special Assistants.
The statement reads: “Following the constitution of the Kaduna State Executive Council, Malam Nasir El-Rufai has approved the reappointments of more aides. This is to further strengthen the government’s capacity and effectiveness.
“A government statement announced the appointment of the following persons:
Bulus Banquo Audu-SSA-KADGIS, Engr. Musa Usman-SSA-Priority Projects, Muhammad Mubarak-SSA-Programme Implementation, Mohammed Lawal Shehu-Special Assistant, Political Matters, Darius Korau-Special Assistant, Political Matters, Nay’marie Musa-Special Assistant, Political Matters, Aisha Hassan Dodo-Special Assistant, Economic Matters and Umar Yahaya-Special Assistant, Programme Implementation.” the statement said.
MOST READ
Nigeria’s Salu-Hundeyin Elected AU-APEC Chairperson
Jubilation In Kogi As Gov Bello Clears Salary Arrears
UNDP-NILDS Partner On Broad-Based Political Interventions
Police Bans Shiite Protests
DIGITEST: 400 Students Engaged On ICT Tools To Enhance e-Governance
Make Lagos Unsafe For Criminals, Sanwo-Olu Tells Police, Security Agencies
Birth Control Will Avert Greater Insurgency, Criminality, Says Varsity Don
MOST POPULAR
- COVER STORIES13 hours ago
Presidential Tribunal: INEC Closes Case, Fails To Call Witnesses
- NEWS13 hours ago
Accident Claims 15 Along Akwanga-Keffi Road
- COVER STORIES12 hours ago
Dialogue Only Solution To Nigeria’s Security Challenges – Abdulsalami
- HEALTH24 hours ago
20 Million Nigerians Live With Hepatitis B – Experts
- COVER STORIES14 hours ago
Let’s Meet In Court, Kogi Gov Tells Deputy
- NEWS22 hours ago
Ogun Police Arrest 41 Suspects Over Lagos-Ibadan Expressway Kidnap
- FEATURES12 hours ago
Presidential Retreat: As PMB Sets The Pace For Next Level
- COVER STORIES12 hours ago
Senate Confirms Ministerial Nominees Today