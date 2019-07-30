NEWS
NAPTIP, WAN Rescue 130 Trafficked Victims In Sokoto
The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) alongside Save The Child Initiative In Nigeria and the West African Initiative to Save The Children (WAN) said they have rescued and reintegrated no fewer than 130 trafficked victims with their families since January to date.
Speaking at the 2019 World Day Against Human Trafficking in Sokoto, Abdulganiyu Abubakar, the Chief Executive Officer Of Save the Child Initiative Nigeria and National Coordinator, West African Network for the Protection of Children (WAN) said in collaboration with other civil society organisations, they have carried out wide range of sensitization against the dangers of trafficking.
Abdulganiyu who stressed that trafficking in person is slavery, evil and inhuman act that must be discouraged by all, called for more synergy between relevant stakeholders to effectively tackle the scourge.
Presenting the them of his address, “An Urgent Need for More Synergy and Interagency Collaboration Among Stakeholders to Stress the Scourge of Trafficking in Persons I’m Nigeria” Abdulganiyu noted that Nigeria is a source, transit and destination country for women and youths who are trafficked for forced labour, sexual exploitation and slavery.
Backing his claims, the Case Worker of Save the Child Initiative, Sadiya Abbas said between January to June this year, they have identified, rescued and reintegrated no fewer than 44 trafficked victims with their families, adding however that, they have 1 for now which they are yet to identify the family.
On their part, Sokoto State Shelter Manager of NAPTIP, Hassana Mikailu said between January to June the agency have rescued 85 trafficked victims, secured the conviction of 3 offenders whose cases ranges from rape and sodomy.
