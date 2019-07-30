Need For Fair Representation At The FEC: A Case For FCT Original Inhabitants

After painstaking analysis, observation of events and robust consultations, the original inhabitants of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have come to the understanding and conclusion that obvious marginalisation of the inhabitants is part of a well-conceived strategy to ostracize and emasculate the minorities in Northern Nigeria and bring them under their rule.

Otherwise how is it that the collective leadership of the North would watch as the city’s original inhabitants who they claim are part of Northern Nigeria are subjected to gross injustices by the various administrations in the FCT, where historically the minister of the FCT, the Executive Secretary and over 75% of the senior staff of the FCTA, are mostly from the North with no visible presence of the original inhabitants as was the case when Nigeria’s capital was in Lagos. This has defeated the purpose why the federal capital was created and moved from Lagos to Abuja in line with the Aguda Panel Report, which in part, stressed the need to provide equal opportunities to all Nigerians.

Arising from the above, we are making a passionate appeal to the Sultan of Sokoto His Eminence Dr. Sa’ad Abubakar, the Northern Governor’s Forum, the Forum of Senators of Northern Nigeria and the Council of Emirs of Northern Nigeria and other political leadership in Northern Nigeria to immediately convene a conversation with the original inhabitants of the FCT to find a lasting solution to the challenges we are presently facing, or we may be compelled to alert the international community about the need for a complete restructuring of the FCT to provide equitable representation to all Nigerians. Most natives of Abuja have been ‘chased’ from their ancestral homes to pave way for the creation of Nigeria’s federal capital – a decision which has led to the ‘near-extinction’ of their culture and tradition.

The indigenous inhabitants of the FCT comprise of nine ethnic groups. Abuja is made up of six area councils, namely, Abuja Municipal, Gwagwalada, Abaji, Kuje, Bwari and Kwali. Predominantly farmers, these nine tribes are hospitable and peace loving people with unique cultural heritage and have been in Abuja since the past 500 years. Excited by the development of their land by the federal government, the natives welcomed the plan for the movement of Nigeria’s capital from Lagos to Abuja. It was then regarded as a virgin land.

When Gen. Murtala Muhammed, then Head of State, mooted the idea to move the federal capital from Lagos to Abuja, he said, that a few inhabitants of the area will be evacuated. That was where the problem started. How can it be a virgin land when there are inhabitants in the area?” The federal government then began a pilot study on how to evacuate the natives. Unfortunately, General Murtala who had the real vision of what the FCT should look like and a plan for the natives was assassinated in a military coup exactly ten days later – February 13, 1976. Perhaps, if Gen. Murtala was alive today, the situation would have been far better than it is today.

Consider these

When it comes to collecting monthly allocations, Abuja is considered a state. But when it comes to addressing issues such as amending the Act that designated Abuja as Nigeria’s capital, Abuja is not regarded as a state.

When it is time for elections, everyone will run to their various states to elect their state governors. If the constitutions states that Abuja should be treated as a state, why can’t we be allowed to elect our own governors?

Other states have their respective Houses of Assembly but according to the Act, the National Assembly is supposed to serve that same purpose. But, while other states have three Senators and members of House of Representatives, at least three each, Abuja has only one Senator and two Reps members. How many people can they represent? Senator Philip Tanimu Aduda, the lawmaker representing Abuja, tabled a Bill for an elected Mayoral System of administration for the Federal Capital Territory. The Bill was ‘killed’ by legislators in 2013 led by legislators from Northern Nigeria.

According to the Resettlement Act, the natives are expected to be involved in the planning of the FCT. But the federal government has failed to act in accordance with this provision because the Minister is not from the FCT and only favours his kith and kin from the North. Most houses built by the federal government for resettlement purposes have allegedly been sold to non-indigenes by the agents of the same federal government after allocating it to themselves.

In 2013, people, (especially northern lawmakers), campaigned to vote against the Bill seeking mayoral status for Abuja. It was southerners and easterners that supported that bill while the northerners stood against it. Even at the FCTA, all the sensitive positions are occupied by the northerners. In fact we are calling on other ethnic nationalities to rise up against this injustice in lopsided appointments in the FCDA that do not reflect federal character and the national interest.

Unlike in other states, no native of Abuja has been appointed minister in Nigeria – a narrative PresidentMuhammadu Buhari allegedly promised to change if elected President in 2015. Over four years after taking over power, President Buhari is yet to fulfil his promise to the natives. We are indeed disappointed.

The Appeal Court (CA/A/412/2016) in a landmark judgement delivered on 15 January, 2018 by Justice Komolafe (JCA) declared: “FCT natives are entitled to ministerial representation in the Federal Executive Council as provided by the combined provisions of sections 147, 299, 14(3) and 42 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, as amended.

“The persistent denial and refusal of past and current administrations to so appoint an indigene of FCT as minister in the Federal Executive Council (FEC) since May 1999 is tantamount to gross violation of the said constitutional right against discrimination. The President should, with immediate effect, appoint an FCT native as a minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.” In lieu of the above, the original inhabitants urge President Muhammadu Buhari and the Attorney General to obey the court ruling as failure to do so would amount to a mockery of our democracy and lack of respect for the rule of law. The Federal Capital Territory is the host of government. It is unfair and unjust that for over four decades the people of the FCT after being displaced of their land are denied a voice and a place in government.

– Commandant David, FCT Youth President, wrote from Abuja