Nigeria’s Salu-Hundeyin Elected AU-APEC Chairperson
Mrs Bimbola Salu-Hundeyin, the acting Chairperson of National Population Commission (NPoPC)
has been elected as Chairperson of African Union (AU)-African Population Experts Committee (APEC).
Salu-Hundeyin was elected on Tuesday in Cairo at the ongoing “Third Ordinary Session of the Specialised Technical Committee on Health, Population and Drug Control (STC-HPDC-3) of African Union’s meeting.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that overall objective of the STC-HPDC-3 is to undertake indepth discussion around increased domestic financing for universal health coverage.
The session would also look at the health security including refugees, returnees, Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) and often hard to reach population.
The participants shall also have broader deliberation on strengthening mechanisms, human resources health and investment in treatment of drug dependence.
This year’s edition which began on July 29 to end Aug 2 would also look into measures of diminishing the effects of forced displacement on refugees and Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).
However, the theme is derived from AU theme for 2019 “The year of Refugees, Returnees and Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs): Towards Durable Solutions to Forced Displacement in Africa.”
