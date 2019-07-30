Ogun APC, Amosun Mourn Exit Of Former Dept. Governor, Ogunleye

Ogun state chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC) as well as the immediate past governor of the state, Senator Ibikunle Amosun have mourned the death of former deputy governor of the state, Alhaji Rafiu Abiodun Ogunleye who passed away at the early hours of Monday at the age of 79 years.

While Ogun APC described Ogunleye’s death as a painful exit, Amosun on his own described the exit of Ogunleye as a huge loss, both to the state and the Nigeria as a whole.

In a statement issued in Abeokuta, the state capital and signed by Publicity Secretary of the Caretaker Committee, Tunde Oladunjoye, APC described the late deputy governor’s death as “a painful exit of a political heavyweight and bridge-builder”.

Noting that Ogunleye was a “consummate politician, passionate community leader and pious Muslim”, Oladunjoye said the late Asiwaju of Ijebu Itele “gave a good account of himself at various times and in various capacities when the state demanded of him”.

“News of the death of our political leader and former governor of Ogun State, Asiwaju Abdul Rafiu Ogunleye, came as a painful reality. No matter the old age, the loss of a dear one is always saddening. He served as a very loyal deputy governor and prudent chairman of the Ogun State Properties and Investment Corporation (OPIC), whose leadership translates into the prosperity of the state-owned investment conglomerate”.

“The soft-spoken political strategist was reputed for his humility, accessibility and political sagacity. His leadership style was communal, collegiate and participatory, cutting across party, religious, cultural and tribal lines”.

Amosun, in a statement issued by his Media Officer, Alphabet Bola Adeyemi expressed sadness over the news of the passage of Ogunleye, stressing that the former deputy governor would be remembered for his selfless service and immense contributions to the development of Ogun state.

“I commiserate with the Ogunleye family, and indeed our dear State as we mourn his passing. Painful as his death is, we are however consoled by his good works, enviable legacies and the fond memories that his name will always evoke, even in death”.

“It is my prayer that Almighty Allah (SWT) will grant him Aljannah Firdaus, and give his family and all of us in Ogun State the fortitude to bear the pain of his loss”.