OPM Commissions Free Housing Estate For Repentant Sex Workers, Others.

The General Overseer of the Omega Power Ministries OPM Apostle Chibuzo Chinyere has commissioned one of the biggest estates in Rivers state which he declared free for repentant sex workers and ladies rescued from baby selling syndicates. The estate which is located at the Aluu area of Port Harcourt was commissioned to help ease the accommodation needs of girls who turned a new life after listening to the popular man of God while they traded their bodies at Casablanca GRA, Cool Breeze Diobu amongst other red light districts across the state and its environs.

Recall that some of these repentant sex workers have married and were wedded in the church by the General Overseer of the Omega Power Ministries.

The estate which will help alleviate the housing problems in the country was eulogized by personalities that witnessed the epoch event. One of the girls who spoke to newsmen said she will ever be grateful to the Omega Power Ministries for showing her light when there was darkness. The girl said she is 15 years old and testified that she was holed up in a baby making factory but was rescued all to the glory of God. She said she and other girls condition in the baby making factory was a pathetic one. She thanked the OPM General Overseer for giving her scholarship among other things.

Aside the free estate, the ladies were given employment at the OPM Free Hospital, some were given money to start their own business. Interestingly, a mother of three was given one million naira to begin a trade. Food and medication was made available to them and their babies including access to the OPM Free Specialist Hospital.

The General Overseer of the Omega Power Ministries OPM Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere while speaking to newsmen said he is not motivated to become the richest Pastor in the country but to become one of the biggest winners of souls for Christ. He said his mission is to ensure that 2 billion souls make heaven. He urged men of God to ensure that church money is used for the benefit of their members and the people and not for the merriment of a pastor.

The free estate has 75 units of one bedroom flats, situated at a serene environment with standby sound proof generator and water among others.