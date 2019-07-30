Presidential Retreat: As PMB Sets The Pace For Next Level

Last week, President Buhari organised a presidential retreat to unveil the strategic direction his administration will take in the next four years. JONATHAN NDA-ISAIAH looks at some of the takeaways from the event.

Every administration always comes on board with policy directions and programmes that would guide its decisions. In developed countries like the United States of America from where Nigeria copied it type of government, the president of that countey reels out his policy directions during the State of the Union address.

In 2007, the late Umaru Yar’Adua came on board with a seven point agenda: Power and energy, Food security, Wealth creation, Transport sector, Land reforms, security and education. In 2011, former president Goodluck Jonathan launched the tranformation agenda. President Muhammadu Buhari, in his first term, hinged his campaign on fighting corruption, insecurity and reviving the economy.

In February this year, Buhari was reelected and was sworn in for a second term on May 29, and last week he sent a list of 43 ministerial nominees to the National Assembly for screening. Second term in office are used by presidents to consolidate on their achievements with a view to leaving a lasting legacy.

Having been given a second chance to write his name in gold, there is no doubt that President Buhari is hinging his second coming on is hinged on consolidating on some of his achievements in his first term. It is even so when it is considered that the security situation in the last couple of months calls for serious concern. Bandits and kidnappers are holding the country by the jugular.

Intructively, a presidential policy retreat was organised last week at the Presidential Villa to set the pace for his second term. While declaring the retreat open, President Buhari noted that his administration came into office in 2015 at a period of economic recession following sharp drop in the global oil price and years of economic and financial mismanagement. He noted that his administration restored economic growth, curbed inflation and shored up external reserves through various monetary and fiscal measures.

Buhari said that his administration has witnessed eight quarters of consistent marginal growth of the economy over the past two and a half years. He said, “We have made progress in the agricultural sector especially in food production and processing through our Food Security and Anchors Borrowers Programmes, which provide concessionary credit facilities to farmers in crop production as well as large-scale investors in food processing and manufacturing.

“To consolidate on these and other successes, we will continue to provide incentives that will facilitate investments and create jobs in key import substitution programmes. In line with the ‘Next Level Strategy’ of our party, the All Progressives Congress, which seeks to consolidate on our achievements over the past four years, this policy dialogue session has been conceived to:

“Advise the government over the next four years to deliver on our promises in a manner that reflects true changes to the livelihood of the people. Discuss and propose for Federal Government’s approval, key strategies and high impact initiatives to stimulate economic growth and development.”

Concerted effort, he said, requires the convergence of various stakeholders cutting across the private sector, developmental partners and industry experts to dialogue and forge a way forward. The president stated that his administration is committed to consolidating on the successes of the first term and creating an avenue where the nation’s investments and resources are geared towards sustainable development.

“We will implement structures that will accelerate speedy execution of these initiatives. I am looking forward to a very fruitful session with interesting and stimulating discussions and exchange of knowledge that will chart the course for our nation for the next four years. The outcomes of this Policy Dialogue will be wholly advisory and implementation will be left to the federal machinery of Government,” he said.

Unveiling his policy, President Buhari in his closing remarks enumerated the direction his administration will face in the next four years, just as he listed key strategic initiatives. According to him, during the two days of the retreat several case studies were presented on how different countries successfully addressed various issues confronting them.

Stating that the journey for each country was different, Buhari pointed out that a good example is on infrastructure development. He said the path adopted by Ethiopia was the complete opposite of Brazil. He observed that as the policy makers benchmark Nigeria against other countries, they must not lose sight of the laws, regulations, geography, culture, history and many other factors that make Nigerians.

He recalled that years ago, he had said what the country needed are made in Nigeria solutions for our uniquely Nigerian problems. He said, “As we come to the end of this Presidential Policy Dialogue Session, the key proposals made by the experts are for the Federal Government to consider the following strategic initiatives over the next four years: Stimulate significant investments in the industrialisation of agriculture. Develop policies that will facilitate private sector participation in infrastructure projects.

Buhari told participants at the retreat that some of his Ministerial nominees are currently undergoing screening at the National Assembly and that God willing, the proposals from this session will be discussed and finalised with them in the coming weeks as they take on their portfolios.

Although Buhari noted that most of the proposals were targeted at the Federal Government, he reminded the state governors to do their part, especially in the areas of education and health care, which are within their constitutional responsibilities.

“Our collective goal is to implement initiatives that will lift our citizens out of poverty through mass employment and social safety nets. This is achievable with the right fundamentals in place. We must all keep in mind that a successful economy is one where prosperity is felt by the majority,” he stated.

The retreat also provided the opportunity for stakeholders to guide the administration on its policy direction. One of such guidance came from national chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole. He told the federal and state governments to stop borrowing from the workers’ monthly pension contributions to fund deficits.

He said the penchant for resorting to the pension funds by governments at the slightest opportunity had deprived workers of the benefits of such long term savings. He noted that the social purpose of the working people had suffered as a consequence.

Oshiomhole also decried what he described as the rising poverty and insecurity in the country. According to him, despite the numerous and laudable efforts by government with a view to dealing with these twin menace, their effects still pervade the nation’s sociopolitical landscape.

The APC boss further expressed worry that while government was pursuing the anti corruption war with vigour, some unwholesome practices in the system were becoming a stumbling block. He wondered why workers would not have access to credit, for instance, to meet expectations of owing a house or a car.

Oshiomhole said it was ironic that while the interest rates go down during recession in other climes, the reverse was the case in the Nigeria. He noted that lack of access to credit facilities by workers and the high interest rates by banks were capable of pushing them to engage in corrupt practices.

He added: “On anti corruption, I believe that we can commendably beat our chests as to the extent to which we have gone in implementing our anti corruption war but there’s need to ensure that our range of actions cover prevention – that is system, involvement of the Nigerian citizens, the society, and the prosecution of offenders. There are many who have said that we should not just pursue corruption, but we should deal with how to even prevent it.

Oshiomhole concluded by emphasising the need to “rejig the security apparatus and operationalize community policing which is already being discussed.

“ But I think we need to go into the specifics on the issue of “how”, because every minute, every second time is going. As a party founded on the philosophy of social democracy we need to expand programmes that touch on the lives of Nigerians such as the social housing, social investment programme, access to public healthcare, access to public education and support to small scale industries.”