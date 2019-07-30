PSG Sign Gueye From Everton For €32M

Paris Saint-Germain have completed the signing of midfielder Idrissa Gueye from Everton for a fee of around €32 million, which could increase through bonuses.

As confirmed by ESPN FC sources, the Senegal international underwent his medical with the French champions on Monday before signing his new four-year contract at Parc des Princes.

PSG tried unsuccessfully to sign Gueye, 29, in January but the former Aston Villa man will now return to Ligue 1 for the first time since he left Lille for Villa Park in 2015.

“I’m immensely proud to sign for Paris Saint-Germain,” Gueye said. “After focussing on the AFCON with Senegal, I wanted to give a new boost to my club career by joining Paris Saint-Germain, one of the most structured and ambitious sports projects in Europe.

“I’d like to thank the directors, the coach and his staff for the confidence they have shown in me. I will do everything to justify the faith they have shown in me and to integrate into this talented squad.

“And of course I can’t wait to take in the amazing atmosphere of the Parc des Princes, which impressed me during my first seasons in France!”

After four years in the Premier League, three of which were with Everton, Gueye has joined PSG at the request of coach Thomas Tuchel after former sporting director Antero Henrique failed to land him in winter ahead of Leandro Paredes.

After struggling in midfield for so long, PSG now boast Gueye, Paredes, Marco Verratti and Ander Herrera in the middle and could still do further business in that area of the pitch before the summer transfer window closes.

Sporting director Leonardo, who had stayed behind in Paris to get the Gueye deal done while PSG headed to China, could now link up with the group in Asia.