Rotary Club Wuse 2 Moves Against Child Abuse, Depression Amongst Youths

Rotary Club Wuse 2 Abuja has launched its sensitisation campaign and awareness programme against child sexual abuse and depression in children/youths.

The programme, which coincided with the graduation and prize giving day of Government Secondary School, Wuse 2, Abuja, was aimed at sensitising students, parents and guardians on how to safeguard their children from societal ills.

The students were told to report any act that tends towards abuse such as touching them in their private parts and to talk to an older person whenever the desire to be alone keeps creeping on them because it is a sign of depression.

In his address, the president of the Rotary Club Wuse 2, Pietro Uzochukwu, said that the programme was held to appreciate and contribute to humanity which Rotary is globally noted for.

Uzochukwu said that the programme would be replicated in schools across the six geo-political zones in Nigeria to raise the consciousness of children who are mostly the victims of sexual abuse and for their parents to be cautious.

“We need to let them know the symptoms of depression, they need to be aware of the importance of speaking to somebody when experiencing these symptoms, and bring them out of it,” he said.

Earlier in his welcome address, the school’s principal, Mr. Akor Joseph, commended the club for its humanitarian support for the college in the past three years, including awards and gifts for the graduating student.

He said the event was timely and encouraged other organisations to replicate similar gestures.

The high-point of the event was the award of overseas scholarship to one of the graduating students in, Anaelechi Bella, who won the best behaved and most outstanding student in academics by the Rotary Club. She emerged the overall best in eight subjects.

Eight other Indigent students, who distinguished themselves in their academics, also received a year scholarship which takes effect from the next academic session.