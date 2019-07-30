Ruga Settlements: A Pathway To Rural Growth And Development

The announcement on the Ruga Settlement project generated a hubbub reaching a pitch nobody imagined. Profanity laced comments, ultimatums, cautions, concerns, declarations, supports and of recent an open letter to Mr. President added more salt to injury. Some of the comments and the opened letter inflate tension between vulnerable communities in the country where all tribes, ethnic groups or professions are vulnerable. No less a person than the architect of One Nigeria, Gen. Yakubu Gowon provided an appropriate counter-point to the letter. Bowing to sensitivities, the listening President in his own wisdom ordered for the suspension of the project. He has endeared into the hearts and minds of both the antagonists and protagonists of the project.

Ruga settlements are largely rural and form part of the most productive and strategic sector of rural economy. To revamp any economy the sector must be central in all plans and implementation. The suspension of the project has given room for Nigerians to fully study, understand and appreciate the noble object of the project that has been in existence since human beings started crop production and animal husbandry around 9000 BC. This paper is an attempt to show the relevance of Ruga Settlements to rural growth and development, and the Nigerian economy in general.

No nation develops to have peace and security without fully developing its rural areas. Prof. Rajan, former World Bank economist who predicted the 2008 global financial crisis in 2005 wrote a book entitled, “The Third Force” ,Rajan posits that Government (the state) and Market (Business) have connived to grow together. They feed on each other. When government grows the market also grows. He identified and defined the community or the rural areas as “The third force” that has been neglected the way youth development was neglected in some countries with dare consequences.

His research findings show that all extremists and fanatical groups sprang up from rural areas. The KKK, the Irish extremists group in Great Britain, the terror group in Germany, the Red Brigade in Italy in the 20th century, Al-Qaida in Afghanistan, ISIS in Iraq, Syria and the terror group that killed Ghandi conceived, hatched, trained and practiced in the rural areas. Their principal targets have been security apparatuses, individuals, cities and towns. Rajan recommended delivery of sustainable development projects in the rural areas to ameliorate the menace. Government must create and provide enabling environment in the form of economic and agricultural institutions that will encourage commerce, micro, small and medium scale businesses. He noted that ranching helped the USA, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea and India. Around such settlements businesses spewed out engaging the educated, the uneducated, men, women and youth in productive activities.

Most of the meat, dairy and poultry products exported from such countries are produced around ranches, the equivalent of the proposed Ruga settlements in Nigeria. From such clusters, towns sprang up. New York was a ranch established by the Dutch. The Wall Street was actually a wall built by the Dutch herders to prevent criminals from rustling their cattle and sheep. It is now the world’s financial center.

In his contribution to stem the tide of gun violence in the USA, Prof. R. Florida(2019) asserted that the American divide is to some extend Urban versus Suburbia. Technological growth and development have created the creative and innovative cities at the detriment of the rural areas. The poor rural areas have become the breeding and hunting grounds for criminals. Florida acknowledged that the world is flat, but creative and knowledge economy created spikes ( cities and towns) that have distinct economic and cultural advantages that predate on the flat component (the rural areas). He posits that the collusion between the state and business take away many rights from the poor giving room for crime laden resentment and envy. In another study “The Geography of Economic Growth”, Kelly et-al posits that technology has created two-track economy with resultant two-track culture. Areas or cities that are global markets fare well. Those that are not remain poor. The solution is to give power back to the rural areas through economic democracy. Ruga settlements are tools for economic democracy. China is deploying the tool to remove millions out of poverty and to prevent crime and terrorism.

The Pathway.

The Jordanian Princess Nur, lamenting the neglect of rural communities (Rajan’s third force) during a visit to refugee camps in the Middle East said, “ Never create an environment where some people will have nothing to lose”, that is a situation where people enter a state of anomy (hopelessness and helplessness). “It breeds all forms of extremism, fanatics, terrorists and crime”. One panacea to anomy is both political and economic inclusiveness.

One of the most important institutional pillars of democracy and rural empowerment is the pluralization and democratization of economic activities where centers of economic power are many and widespread embracing all shades of lawful endeavors for commerce to thrive. Commerce is the glue that binds people together. There is no place that you find people from different tribes, religions, political and ideological bents joyously, happily interacting with one another than commercial centers. It is a socializing and confidence building place, where hope is not only created but incited. Commerce trains, gives meaning to life and sense of belonging. The saying goes, “Teach a man to fish he will eat for a life time, teach him to eat he will go to war”

In realization of the dangers posed by impoverished and underdeveloped rural China, China introduced an economic model called “Economic Construction” targeting rural areas, concentrating on means not ends. Almost all the small rural settlements that turned into free market zones were cattle and other animals ranches the equivalent of the ruga. A survey by the Time, News Week and Economist magazines revealed that around these free market zones China is building 90 international airports, over 1000 universities and research centers. The largest railway system in the world to link those economic clusters is being built. A power grid to provide energy is about completion. A state of the art security network enlivens the cities. So, from tiny ranches, large cities are springing up. The model is designed to spread development to rural China while preserving the already developed cities. Some experts call it “Urbanization”. It is an attempt by China to create a consumption and demand-driven economy. The model is generating employment transfer of skills such that, today, you do not hear of extremists groups in China.

Here in Nigeria, technically speaking, Ruga settlements are not new. In Gombe State for example, to stem the Udawa menace, the Goje administration provided land and market spaces to cattle owners, butchers , transporters veterinary clinicians, shops each component re-enforcing the other working harmoniously and benefiting from the economies of agglomeration. Buyers from all parts of the country come and conveniently transport their buys.

The Goje administration provided water, roads, security, and in collaboration with some banks, facilities were provided at single digit interest rates under fattening and agric loans. Other micro and small businesses sprang up creating a cooperative, collaborative and productive community. One silent but very important contribution of the ruga settlements to Nigeria’s economy is road network. Almost all the major roads in the country were cattle routes that were also used as foot paths. The cattle routes and foot paths made clearance and construction of the major roads easier and cheaper. The contribution of the Ruga settlements to the socio-economic development of Nigeria can never be underestimated. Little wonder, the new governor of Gombe State, Alh. Mohammadu Inuwa Yahya has expressed support for the project. What remains is for other Nigerians is to be educated and enlightened on the project.

The proposed ruga settlements that will accommodate the largest producers of animal protein, hides and skin are the best option. Vertical, horizontal and diagonal integrations will generate synergies and spin offs one can hardly estimate. Let there be secured ruga settlements in areas that are socially desirable, technically feasible, economically viable, culturally and politically acceptable. With education and enlightenment, ruga will slowly but surely be part of Nigeria’s economic life like the timber shades, mechanic villages and motor parks the way ranches are in the USA, China, India South Africa, South America, Russia, Japan, and Canada.

– Kinafa , CMFM, is a public affairs analyst