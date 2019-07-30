NEWS
Tailor Legislation to Improve Human Rights Protection, Clergy Urges Elected Politician
Archbishop Panti Filibus of the Lutheran Church of Christ of Nigeria (LCCN), has urged elected political office holders, to tailor their legislation towards improving, human right protection in the North-east and North-west regions.
Filibus made the call while declaring open a meeting of Universal Periodic Review, a platform mechanism to advance human right promotion and protection for all.
According to him, politicians should act above rhetoric to ensure peace and justice and to improve human right situation in Nigeria.
The Clergy who is the President of Lutheran World Federation also enjoined traditional and religious leaders, to desist from unguarded utterances capable of heightening tension in the society.
The Archbishop also reminded government of it constitutional responsibility of ensuring peace and the protection of lives and properties.
“We are dangerously treading the path to self-destruction; everyone in the country must know that if it happens no one will be spared.
“We must rise up to resist this dangerous development before it consumes us.
“Government should provide the needed support to the civil society groups, to ensure that the UPR process is beneficial to the country.
“Members of UPR travelled to Geneva to lobby different diplomatic missions and International community to encourage the government of Nigeria to improve human rights situations in the Northeast and North Central regions”.
The Archbishop harps on the implementation of recommendations made to Nigeria government by UN Member states and the process will continue until the next review session in 2022.
The follow up will involve members of the LCCN, Adamawa United Forum and the Global Peace Reconciliation Initiative, to ensure actualization of vision of peace in the world
