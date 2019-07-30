Tech Reforms: Facebook Developer Circle Debuts At Edo Innovation Hub

Poised to provide support for a growing community of developers in Benin City, Facebook Developer Circle has been launched at the Edo Innovation Hub, to serve as a rallying point for key actors in the state’s community of developers and strengthen the technology ecosystem.

Head, Edo State Skills Development Agency, Mrs. Ukinebo Dare, in a chat with journalists, said that the Facebook Developer Circles would serve as support system for developers in Benin City and South South geopolitical zone, adding that the growing number of developers in the state need such a platform to better respond to challenges in their immediate environment.

The Facebook Developer Circle is a community-driven program that is free and open to any developer. It is led by members of the local community who act as leads for the circle, organising events offline and managing a local online Facebook community. Developer Circles are forums to share knowledge, collaborate, build new ideas and learn about the latest technologies from Facebook and other industry leaders.

The governor’s aide said that the Benin Facebook Developer Circle provides a platform for developers to connect with other developers, engage with local experts, learn about new technology and build with others.

According to her, “It is a virtual community, but we hope to leverage the growing community of developers in the state to solve some of the problems facing our immediate environment. In the Circle, the developers have access to an exclusive local Facebook Group community where they can also attend meetups. They also learn about Bots, AI, IoT, React and other tools.

The Benin Facebook Developer Circle is to be coordinated at the Edo Innovation Hub through Edo Innovates.