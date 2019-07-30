NEWS
Tech Reforms: Facebook Developer Circle Debuts At Edo Innovation Hub
Poised to provide support for a growing community of developers in Benin City, Facebook Developer Circle has been launched at the Edo Innovation Hub, to serve as a rallying point for key actors in the state’s community of developers and strengthen the technology ecosystem.
Head, Edo State Skills Development Agency, Mrs. Ukinebo Dare, in a chat with journalists, said that the Facebook Developer Circles would serve as support system for developers in Benin City and South South geopolitical zone, adding that the growing number of developers in the state need such a platform to better respond to challenges in their immediate environment.
The Facebook Developer Circle is a community-driven program that is free and open to any developer. It is led by members of the local community who act as leads for the circle, organising events offline and managing a local online Facebook community. Developer Circles are forums to share knowledge, collaborate, build new ideas and learn about the latest technologies from Facebook and other industry leaders.
The governor’s aide said that the Benin Facebook Developer Circle provides a platform for developers to connect with other developers, engage with local experts, learn about new technology and build with others.
According to her, “It is a virtual community, but we hope to leverage the growing community of developers in the state to solve some of the problems facing our immediate environment. In the Circle, the developers have access to an exclusive local Facebook Group community where they can also attend meetups. They also learn about Bots, AI, IoT, React and other tools.
The Benin Facebook Developer Circle is to be coordinated at the Edo Innovation Hub through Edo Innovates.
MOST READ
11 Dead, Nearly 6,000 Hospitalised As Heatwave Continues To Scorch Japan
NAPTIP, WAN Rescue 130 Trafficked Victims In Sokoto
FCT Residents Petition Senate Over Sideline In Ministerial Appointment
APC Chieftain Salute Caliber Of PMB’s Ministerial Nominees
Insurgency: “Investigate Pre-Shipment Inspection Cancellation Order”
Okowa Swears In 17 Commissioners, Apologises To Women For Imbalance
Dengue Virus Outbreak Kills 12 People In Bangladesh
MOST POPULAR
- COVER STORIES12 hours ago
Presidential Tribunal: INEC Closes Case, Fails To Call Witnesses
- COVER STORIES11 hours ago
Dialogue Only Solution To Nigeria’s Security Challenges – Abdulsalami
- NEWS12 hours ago
Accident Claims 15 Along Akwanga-Keffi Road
- HEALTH22 hours ago
20 Million Nigerians Live With Hepatitis B – Experts
- BUSINESS23 hours ago
Oil Gains On Prospect Of U.S. Interest Rate Cut
- COVER STORIES12 hours ago
Let’s Meet In Court, Kogi Gov Tells Deputy
- NEWS21 hours ago
Ogun Police Arrest 41 Suspects Over Lagos-Ibadan Expressway Kidnap
- FEATURES10 hours ago
Discordant Tunes Trail Call For Herdsmen’s Return To The North