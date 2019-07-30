WORLD
U.S. Asks Germany To Take Part In Gulf Maritime Security Mission
The U.S. has formally asked Germany, along with France and Britain, to take part in providing security for trade activities in the Strait of Hormuz, the U.S. embassy in Berlin said on Tuesday.
“We’ve formally asked Germany to join France and the UK to help secure the Straits of Hormuz [sic] and combat Iranian aggression,” Embassy spokeswoman, Tamara Sternberg-Greller, said.
“Members of the German government have been clear that freedom of navigation should be protected,” she said.
“Our question is, protected by whom?”
Iran’s retaliatory seizure of the British-flagged Stena Impero and the Panama-flagged MT Riah in the Strait of Hormuz – a strategic shipping route between Iran and Oman – prompted Britain to propose sending a maritime security mission to the region.
MOST READ
Expert Advocates Early Treatment Of Peptic Ulcer
Court Remands Security Guard For Allegedly Sodomising 7-year-old Boy
Military Plane Crash Claims 17 Lives
Kogi, Bayelsa: CTA Calls For Synergy Between INEC, Police, Political Parties To Ensure Credible Polls
Gov Okowa Tasks NLC On Solutions To Nation’s Challenges
U.S. Asks Germany To Take Part In Gulf Maritime Security Mission
NMA Suspends Strike In C/River
MOST POPULAR
- NEWS23 hours ago
Why Road Projects Drag — Fashola
- COVER STORIES10 hours ago
Presidential Tribunal: INEC Closes Case, Fails To Call Witnesses
- NEWS23 hours ago
INEC Trains Staff To Counter Fake News
- POLITICS23 hours ago
Senate Screens Fashola, Saraki, Mahmoud
- BUSINESS22 hours ago
Oil Gains On Prospect Of U.S. Interest Rate Cut
- COVER STORIES9 hours ago
Dialogue Only Solution To Nigeria’s Security Challenges – Abdulsalami
- NEWS10 hours ago
Accident Claims 15 Along Akwanga-Keffi Road
- HEALTH21 hours ago
20 Million Nigerians Live With Hepatitis B – Experts