UNICEF Upgrades 140 Health Facilities In Adamawa

The UNICEF has embarked on rehabilitation and upgrading of 140 health facilities to strengthen health care services in Adamawa State.

A health specialist, who represented UNICEF Chief of Field Office for Bauchi Office, Dr Halima Abdu, made this known at the official handover of one of the upgraded facilities, Major Aminu PHC at Dubeli, in Yola-North, yesterday.

Abdu noted that the 226 centres are working 24 hours, 7 days a week.

“UNICEF received support from the European Union in 2017 to support the state to implement health care services under the project titled, ‘Strengthening primary health care and community resilience for improved Maternal, Newborn, Child Health and Nutrition (MNCHN) outcomes project in three Northern States of Nigeria’ which include Adamawa State.

“This 54-million-euro multi-sectoral health and nutrition project being implemented across the three states of Adamawa, Bauchi and Kebbi has supported Adamawa State to ensure 226 Primary Health Care centres are functional 24 hours, 7 days a week and provide integrated PHC services through capacity building for over 1,130 health workers on different PHC services and provision of equipment, motorcycles and essential medicines worth $1,856,643.65 distributed to the 226 PHCs and provision of a mobile storage unit worth $14,000,” she said.

In her speech, the executive chairman of Adamawa State Primary Health Care Development Agency, (ASPHCDA), Dr. Batulu Muhammad commended UNICEF and EU for bringing positive development to health sector in Adamawa State.

Muhammad who was represented by the secretary of the agency, Abubakar Umar Maiha noted that UNICEF has contributed to health care delivery in the areas of capacity building for the primary health care workers, provision of equipment and renovation of 140 facilities out of which seven have been completed.

She charged the community members to maintain the facility for optimal health care delivery in the area.

Also commenting, Adamawa State coordinator of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency, Pastor Omega Nduakan thanked UNICEF/EU for the provision of structure, process and quality services upon which the delivery of health care delivery thrives.

He urged the facility managers and the community to put it to good use for effective health care delivery in the area.