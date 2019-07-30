NEWS
Wike Condoles With Adamawa Gov Over Father’s Death
Rivers State governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has commiserated with the Adamawa State governor, Alhaji Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri over the death of his father, Alhaji Umaru Badami.
Wike described the passage of the Father of the Adamawa State governor as an irreparable loss, saying that the late Badami was a great patriot who diligently served the country.
In a condolence message signed by the governor’s media aide, Simeon Nwakaudu, Wike commiserated with the government and people of Adamawa State over the death of the eminent statesman.
While praying for the repose of the soul of late Badami, the governor also prayed God to grant the immediate family the strength to bear this great loss.
