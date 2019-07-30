Wiser Estate, 19 Others Win Housing Award

Wiser Estates & Investment limited, one of the high-flying realty firm has won the fastest growing estate development company of the year at the just concluded National Housing Award in Abuja.

Other individuals and firms also clinched th award. Real estate developer, Arc Adewunmi Towolawi Okupe and the director, department of development control, Abuja Metropolitan Management Council (AMMC), Tpl Murktar Galadima won the affordable housing advocacy promoter of the year and town planner of the year respectively.

NHA is organised annually by the Convener of Abuja International Housing Show (AIHS) to appreciate and honour stakeholders for their excellent performance and contributions to the growth of Nigeria’s housing sector.

Also, an international housing finance consultant, Mr Kunle Faleti won the affordable housing promoter of the year while Dr Rowland Igbinoba of PropTech pulled the housing data recognition award; followed by executive secretary, Association of Housing Corporate Corporation of Nigeria (AHCN), Toyin Eniola who won the affordable housing leadership award.

The Convener of AIHS, Barr Festus Adebayo received an award by the Group general manager of West Africa Ceramics Limited (WACL), Mr Bhaskar Rao for his sterling contributions in the realty sector.

This was followed by Shelter Afrique’s award as the Pan Africa affordable housing promoter of the year award; Echo Stone International emerged the best innovation company in building construction while AFP furniture won the furniture company of the year.

Mr Sam Ogrih pulled the CEO of real estate company of the year award; group general manager of WACL, Mr Bhaskar Rao won the CEO building materials company of the year; Prince Seyi Lufadeju was conferred with lifetime achievement award; while the chairman, innovative risk and investment solutions, Prof Charles Inyangete pulled the affordable housing policy driver of the year.

The executive chairman of Edo development property authority, Mrs Isoken Omo was conferred with female CEO of the year award; managing director of Enugu state housing development corporation received the CEO of housing corporation of the year, even as Urban Shelter limited bagged the estate developer of the year award.

In addition, Family Homes Fund (FHF); Nigeria Mortgage Refinance Company (NMRC) and Hydrafoam international limited won the affordable housing promoter of the year; housing market information data recognition award and promoter of affordable housing- construction category respectively.