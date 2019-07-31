1000 Health Workers Get Training On Emerging Infectious Disease

The Lagos State Government on Wednesday revealed that it has trained about 1000 health workers from public primary, secondary and tertiary health facilities on emerging infectious diseases.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Dr. Titilayo Goncalves who disclosed this to Newsmen said they were trained at a two day continuing medical education (CME) programme organized by the State Ministry of Health.

The CME, according to Gonclave is geared towards enhancing the state preparedness and response in the prevention and control of the outbreak of emerging and re-emerging infectious diseases such as Ebola, Lassa Fever, Monkey Pox and other viral haemorrhagic diseases.

She added that the training was also organized to improve competencies and relevance of staff, build robust relationship between health workers and clients as well as maintain a high level of professionalism in health service delivery stressing that topics on healthcare workers’ attitude, communication and coping with Stress were treated.

Said She “The Y2019 State Continuing Medical Education Program with the theme – Improving Quality Healthcare was organized for health workers to boost their capacity and enhance effective service delivery in the health sector”

“The theme was carefully selected to set a landmark in providing quality health to the citizenry and I am particularly enthusiastic about the topics because there is need for all healthcare workers to be prepared for any emerging infectious diseases, have a positive attitude and mindset towards our clients and be well equipped to be productive in the face of daily stress”.