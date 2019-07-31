SPORTS
AAG 2019: Tennis Federation Targets 8 Gold Medals
Nigeria Tennis Federation (NTF) has assured Nigerians of a successful campaign at the start of 2019 All African Games in Rabat, Morocco.
The 2019 Africa Games, its 12th edition, will get under way from 19 August to 31 August in Rabat, Morocco, with 53 nations vying for top honours in 23 events, including tennis.
Speaking to LEADERSHIP Sports, the Secretary-general of the federation, Mariam Akande, said that the federation has intensified preparation ahead of the 12th edition of the Games, adding that technical crew is targeting podium finish in all the events Nigeria will be competing for at the African fiesta.
Akande further stated that a total number of eight athletes will be flying the country flag at Rabat which comprising of four male and four female respectively.
“We are very optimistic of our athletes ahead of the All Africa Games both in the male and female category.”
“From the beginning of the year we have exposed our athletes to the CBN senior open that have given us the required experience so far, they are currently training at the Lagos Country Club in Ikeja because of the clay Courts” she added.
According to her “we have also warmed the athletes against doping as they prepare for the competition and we are very positive that our athletes will be at their very best at the games” she concluded.
The team will be led by the technical director NTF, Coach Rotimi Akinloye and will most likely be assisted by Abdulmumuni Babalola.
