Abiola Presidency Would Have Spared Nigerians Of Ethno- Religious Tensions – PMB

President Muhammadu Buhari has described the late MKO Abiola as a bridge builder who could have prevented the religious and tribal issues besetting the country now from happening, if he had been allowed to rule Nigeria.

Speaking yesterday, in Abuja, when he received Elders and Leaders of Thought from Ogun State at the State House, President Buhari in a statement by his media aide ,Femi Adesina said: “If MKO Abiola was allowed to rule, the religious and tribal issues now in Nigeria would not have been as strong, because he ran on a Muslim-Muslim ticket, chose his deputy from the Kanuri, a minority tribe and because of his personality, he went across Nigeria and was accepted.

“He used his resources and energy to convince Nigerians that all he wanted was a solid Nigeria and nothing else.”

President Buhari also said that he named the National Stadium, a national monument after the late politician because he knows that the youths would want to find out why such an important national institution was named after MKO Abiola in future.

He expressed appreciation to Governor Dapo Abiodun for mobilising such a strong delegation to thank him for the gesture towards their illustrious son.

The Ogun State delegation, led by the governor, had come to thank the President for the honour done the late MKO Abiola, an indigene of the State, by conferring on him the highest national honour, Grand Commander of the Federal Republic (GCFR) for his ultimate sacrifice in enthroning democracy.

The delegation, which presented a big talking drum to the President, also used the opportunity to solicit for the rehabilitation of some federal roads as well as other critical infrastructure in the State, which they are convinced will decongest the gridlock occasioned by the movement of consignments along the Apapa – Oshodi expressway and improve the standard of living of Nigerians along the corridor.

Speaking to State House correspondents after the meeting, Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun said the state is named the gateway state for a reason saying “, we are the gateway to one of the biggest economies on this continent, which is Lagos. You cannot go from lagos to anywhere else without going through Ogun State.

Consequently, he said the gateway state stand to benefit from providing all the services that Lagos may need, that will also put them in a position where Ogun should be the economic capital of this country.

Today, he noted that the state has the largest industrial hubs in Nigeria adding that every for-trend 500 company today is in Ogun state, it is there for a reason.

He said “ our contagiousness to Lagos, the access, the connection, the connectivity between Ogun and Lagos.

“So for us, our vision in this administration which is to provide focused and qualitative governance, whilst providing an enabling environment for a public, private sector partnership which we believe is fundamental to economic growth of the state and individual prosperity of the citizens.

“If we indeed we are to create that enabling environment, we must ensure that access, the connectivity , the ease with which people can move between Lagos, which has a primary port and Ogun which is a processing zone and Lagos which is also the market, people must be able to move with relative ease between Lagos and Ogun and between Ogun and other states. We border Republic of Benin, Oyo, Ondo and Osun states.

“So for us, when we realised that we were beginning to lose that relative ease, the Lagos-Ibadan Express way today remains the primary link between Lagos and the rest of the country. And yes that road is under construction but you will notice that that corridor has far developed in excess of what was anticipated when that contract was awarded.

So, consequently we need to look at alternative roads. Shagamu to Ikorodu is one alternative road that is parallel to Lagos-Ibadan express road. Epe-Ijebu Ode is another alternative road, Lagos-Ota-Abeokuta is another alternative road. These are roads that lead to industrial corridor.

Explaining further he said” Today, those roads, Shagamu to Ikorodu, Lagos-Ota-Abeokuta are federal roads. We appreciate what the federal government is doing particularly round the whole country but we know that there is limited funds available to put in all projects.

“Those roads are grossly underfunded. For example, Lagos-Ota-Abeokuta was contracted in 2001, this is 2019 that road is not completed. That is road is on its fourth agendum, this year the budget for that road is about a billion naira. That road requires another N26 billion to complete and we know we cannot burden the federal government.

“So we are graciously asking them, ditto for Shagamu-Ikorodu. Those roads are extremely important to us. If the Shagamu-Ikorodu road is given to us, it will ease the traffic that is going on the Lagos-Ibadan express way,” he stated.