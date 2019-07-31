As Orji Trudges On With Legislative Agenda

Critical thinking is required to navigate the myriads of challenges bedeviling the country. In this regard, a former Governor of Abia State, Senator Theodore Orji, stands out as a deep thinker with his legislative suggestions and motions in the Red Chamber. SUNDAY ISUWA examines some of his arguments.

Wisdom is not just the application of knowledge but the ability to see beyond things that are obvious. The few who are endowed with this rare gift are often treasured and sought after when there are challenges.

While some have criticized the idea of having past governors and the aged as members of the National Assembly, the wisdom in having them cannot be wished away in the light of their contributions to national development.

With the spate of rising insecurity ravaging every part of the country, getting solutions to the scourge of killings have been lacking.

Former governor of Abia State and a serving senator representing Abia Central at the red chamber, Theodore Orji (Ochendo) has been outstanding in searching for a solution to the killing in the country with his national legislative agenda.

Having deep thinking that if insecurity affects any part of Nigeria, the entire country will not be immune, Orji has been speaking passionately in the floor of the Senate and his contributions have been outstanding.

Apart from bills and motion he sponsored, Orji is one of the few voices in the Senate in search for an end to the incessant killings.

Just as it is done in some countries that are winning the war again insurgency, Orji has advised the Police and the military to have a reserve.

According to Orji, young military and police personnel that retired in their prime but are not doing anything should be gathered and given refresher training and should be called upon when the need arises.

Having a bank of security personnel, according to Orji, will help the country address the security challenges. But with the Orji’s formulae, many believe that if put to use, will help Nigeria combat the menace of insecurity.

Speaking when a motion was brought to the floor of the red chamber concerning the myriad of killings in the country especially Benue state, the food basket of the country, Orji said the basket was leaking adding that if not fixed, it will lead to more unrest in the country.

He said if the youth can’t go to the farm and don’t have any other things doing, there will be more trouble.

“Let me condole the distinguish Senator for what has happened and all the people affected by this carnage especially in Benue state. The first question to ask is, where are these militias from?

“If they are in our communities, they won’t have the audacity to go to Church and Mosques and kill their brothers and sisters. I suspect that these people come from outside. If we are very much interested in the situation of our economy, security must be given priority attention,” Orji said.

He said it was time for the security agencies; the police, the military and other paramilitaries should think of having a reserve.

“All these men who retired young from the army and from the police who are not doing anything, why not bring them together, give them refresher training so that if situations like this come, they will be called upon and they will do something in our own interest,” Orji suggested some of the area that will help address the shortage of security personnel in handling crimes in the country.

“Let us not say it is not happening in our area. We don’t want this to happen again. And every person must rise up in making sure that we live in peace and tranquility in this country,” Orji added.

His representation at the Senate has been inspiring with pundits describing it as a national legislative agenda.

He did not start from here. As governor of Abia State, Orji had opened up what can rightly be described as a city within a city when he created and provided quality infrastructure at the Ogurube Layout to ease the ever-mounting pressure on the city centre of the state capital.

Apart from constructing well-paved roads and durable drainage systems at the layout, the street lighting and beautification facilities in the area are still there to this day testifying to the sense of modern city development that the Abians like to fondly call Ochendo Global has and made to bear on the state.

Today, Ogurube layout has developed to that city comparable to any modern one everyone would like to have a piece of, thanks to the senator representing Abia Central at the Senate of the Federal Republic.

That Abia State boasts of a modern state secretariat for civil servants is also the handiwork of T.A. Orji. Today, Abia workers are more motivated than they were a few years ago because they now have offices constructed specifically to meet their needs and provide the needed ambiance for them to excel in their duties. The gigantic structures that make up the state secretariat tower far and above the expectations of visitors to Abia State.

Just a few metres from the state secretariat is the ultramodern international conference centre that has since hosted several local and international events including those by federal and state governments, international organizations including the UN, professional bodies and others who have all been enthralled by the sophisticated design of the structure and its imposing architecture built to speak for Abia. And indeed, the conference centre has been speaking for Abians as no organisation has made use of the place without a word to the host state that they would certainly come back to savour Abia and get exhilarated by its combination of modern architecture intertwined with rustic nature.

Today, T.A. Orji has been able to weather the storms of ethnic, parochial and clannish politics, to push through a Bill that has eventually been passed by the senate for the Abia State Polytechnic to become a federal polytechnic.

Apart from its benefits to students and staff alike including the host community, the import of this is that, the senator is not only thinking about his immediate constituency which, by all standards, he has been representing excellently well, but also the interest of the entire Abia State, as the takeover of the state polytechnic by the federal government will take away some financial burdens on the state government and free its finances to solve other pressing needs of the people.

To achieve all of these at a time the PDP was in the minority in the Senate when the Bill was first introduced goes a long way to show that Papa Ukwu is a master of the game who carries himself with the elegance and peaceful mien of a pageant but is nevertheless effective in achieving his goals of promoting his people’s interests without much ado wherever he finds himself.

According to Jude Ndukwe, Orji’s eight-year tenure as Abia State governor helped in no small way to extricate the state from the excruciating grip of his governor-predecessor and his associates who wanted to continue to enslave Abia and cause Abians to remain subservient and servile to them and the slavish dynasty they were attempting to create for themselves and their immediate family members.

While he was the governor of Abia State, Orji had two sobriquets among others that ran bell across the State and beyond. The first was Ochendo (shelter) global, while the other was mater of legacy project. The first was a chieftaincy title bestowed on him by His Ibeku clan in Umuahia north local council area and the latter was because of the numerous projects and programmes he delivered successfully.

One of the steps he took while in office for which He will be remembered for years to come was the role He played in insuring the emergence of the governor of the state from old Aba province. That step has become the icing on his political career. Until the emergence of Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, in the 2015 general election, no governor of the State has ever emerged from the province which is home to Ukwa/Ngwa ethnic group.

Since he moved to the national assembly, after two terms of office at government house Umuahia, Orji has engaged in several projects and programmes aimed at empowering the people of His Abia central senatorial district.

Such programmes include free health programmes, scholarships, youth empowerment, which He has been backing with seed money running into several millions of Naira. The beneficiaries of these programmes includes the less privileged, indigent widows and physically challenged.

Speaking to Leadership, Senator Mao Ohuabunwa(Abia North Senatorial district) described the former governor of the State as a gentle man par excellence.

Ohuabunwa who served with Orji in the 8th assembly said, the contributions of Orji to the development of the State will be remembered by generations yet to come.

Similarly, Madam Nkasi Oledi said, revealed that her daughter will be graduating next year from a federal University courtesy of the intervention of Senator T. Orji.

In the same vein, a civil servant who pleaded not to be mentioned said it was through the instrumentality of the master of legacy projects that civil servants in the State which included him, were promoted to the next step by any administration in the State. For this alone, civil servants in the State will continue to pray for him as a politician and one of their own.

According to Mr. Imo Okorie, a resident of Ochendo’s community Ugba na nkata, so many people were empowered through employments and other sources of engagement. Okorei maintained that Ochendo’s Abia youth empowerment programme through which several unemployed hands became transporters saw hundreds of yellow taxes operating across the State.

His support and statesmanship has created an enabling environment for the incumbent administration achieve some of its promises to the people albeit modestly.