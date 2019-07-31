NEWS
Buhari Obtained A WAEC Result With 5 Credits – Official Tells Tribunal
Mr Henry Adewumi, Deputy Registrar of West African Examinations Council (WAEC) in charge of School Registration on Wednesday said that President Muhammadu Buhari, obtained a Cambridge University West African Examination certificate with five credits.
Adewumi, made this known while testifying before the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal in Abuja.
NAN reports that Buhari on Tuesday opened his defence against the petition filed by the PDP and its candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.
NAN reports that the PDP and Abubakar, alleged in their petition challenging the victory of Buhari’, that results were transmitted to a central server managed by INEC.
The two witnesses, Abba Kyari, two former secondary school mates testified to having obtained Cambridge University West Africa Examination Certificate in 1961.
