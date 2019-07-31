Customs FOU Zone ‘B’ Make 623 Seizures Worth DPV Over N1bn In 6 Months

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) Federal Operation Unit (FOU) Zone ‘B’ Kaduna said it has made 623 seizures of various goods and items worth Duty Paid Value (DPV) N1,050’825,200.00 from January – June, 2019.

According to the Comptroller FOU Zone ‘B’ Kaduna, Sarkin-Kebbi Mustafa while addressing newsmen at their Kaduna zonal office said, 153 vehicles and 14 suspects were equally apprehended during the months under review.

Other smuggled items seized include 8,618 (50kg) bags of parbioled rice, 820 cartons of spaghetti, 167 bags of Sugar. 147 bales of second hand clothings, 1, 035 jerrycans of vegetable oil, 33 pieces of used tyres and 1,550 packs of tramadol.

Comptroller Mustafa disclosed that the smuggled items were apprehended in various states under the zone while assuring that the FOU of the Zone is committed to redoubling her efforts towards reducing to the barest minimum activities of smugglers within the Zone.

He lamented that smugglers are now very sophisticated and deadly but stressed that the anti smuggling activities of the customs is also now very efficient hence the increase in the quantum of seizures.

The comptroller also informed that in the year 2018 within the same months under review, 312 seizures worth FPV N504, 113,150.00 were made.

A breakdown of the seizures include 128 vehicles. 7,496 (50kg) bags of parboiled rice, 302 cartons of spaghetti, 418 bags of sugar, 65 cartons of soap, 536 bales of second hand clothing, 5 bags of mosquiteo coils, 419 jerricans of vegetable oil, 5 pieces of used tyres, 2 pieces of motorcycles and 32 suspects.

He identify as major challenge activities of smugglers informants whom he said are rich and sometimes infiltrate some of their personnel, ” we are however up to the tasks and will stop at nothing to rid off activities of smugglers in the country.

“Sadly enough, in the process of apprehending these smugglers, some of our men loose their lives but I can tell you that we equally have enough arms and ammunitions to handle their excesses.

“We have successfully prosecuted 2 suspects, about 4 are presently in court while investigation is ongoing on the rest of the suspects after which they will be charged to Court.”