ENTERTAINMENT
Davido Becomes Most Viewed Nigerian Artist On Youtube
Afro pop star, David ‘Davido’ Adeleke has become the most viewed Nigerian artist on streaming platform, YouTube.
News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the ‘Aye’ singer has amassed over 500 million views across all his uploads on the platform to achieve this feat.
In January, Davido’s hit song, ‘Fall’ beat out Yemi Alade’s ‘Johnny’ to become the most viewed Nigerian music video on YouTube.
He then became the first Nigerian artist to reach over 100 million views on YouTube racing ahead of Yemi Alade and Tekno.
As the head of his label, DMW, Davido’s YouTube page also streams the tracks and videos of his label mates including Mayorkun, Peruzzi and Dremo.
In 2017, Davido had an unprecedented career resurgence with his row of hits including ‘If’, ‘Fall’, ‘Fia’ and ‘Like Dat’.
Davido was the first Nigerian artist to reach one million, two million, five million and nine million followers on Instagram and now one of the most bankable Nigerian on the platform.
NAN reports that he recently sold out London’s O2 Arena and recorded the longest-charting Nigerian single in Billboard history.
MOST READ
Hong Kong Protesters Charged With Rioting Released On Bail
China Urges South Sudan Parties To Accelerate Peace Implementation
UN Urges Youth To Advance Peace, Political Progress In Somalia
Jigawa Cotton Farmers Receive Farm Inputs From FG
FG Urged To Eliminate Multiple Taxation On Poultry Raw Materials
Boris Johnson In Northern Ireland Over Power-Sharing Deadlock
FG Needs To Reallocate Additional N3.4bn For Child Protection Services – Study
MOST POPULAR
- NEWS21 hours ago
Jubilation In Kogi As Gov Bello Clears Salary Arrears
- COVER STORIES11 hours ago
Jubilation In Kogi As Gov Bello Clears Salary Arrears
- Others21 hours ago
Kaduna Govt Reappoints More Aides
- HEALTH24 hours ago
Expert Advocates Early Treatment Of Peptic Ulcer
- POLITICS23 hours ago
Okowa Swears In 17 Commissioners, Apologises To Women For Imbalance
- FOOTBALL24 hours ago
Nicolas Pepe To Arrive In England For Arsenal Medical
- FOOTBALL24 hours ago
Saudi Arabia Appoint Herve Renard As New Head Coach
- COVER STORIES11 hours ago
I Won’t Endorse A Successor – PMB